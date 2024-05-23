Baltimore Orioles Starter To Be Evaluated for Elbow Soreness
The Baltimore Orioles experienced their first series sweep in the regular season in more than two years on Wednesday in St. Louis.
Now, the Orioles have to hold their breath when it comes to one of their starting pitchers.
John Means will be evaluated for elbow soreness in his left arm, according to manager Brandon Hyde. This came after Means left Wednesday’s game after three innings. He only gave up one hit.
Per Brooks Baseball, Means’ fastball averaged 88.8 mph in the game. Before that he was averaging 90 to 92 mph.
The 31-year-old returned to the rotation after he was activated from the 15-day injured list on May 1. He is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in four starts, with 16 strikeouts and two walks in 20.2 innings.
He spent the first month of the season in the minors making several rehab starts as he built back up after going to spring training in February about a month behind the rest of the starting pitchers.
Means was behind because of a forearm injury. That injury was unrelated to his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which occurred in 2022. He was able to return at the end of last season.
If Means must go on the injured list, Baltimore can turn to Cole Irvin, who is currently in the bullpen, to go along with Corbin Burnes, Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer.
The Orioles can also turn to Albert Suarez, who started a couple of games for Baltimore when they had more starters on the injured list.
The only starter on the Orioles’ 15-day injured list is Tyler Wells, who is currently working through right elbow inflammation at the team’s facility in Sarasota, Fla.