Baltimore Orioles Trade Target Scratched From Start Due to Elbow Issue
With the way the Baltimore Orioles have started the season, it's clear that the front office will be in a position to make a move to better the roster around the trade deadline. The Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes this offseason, moving just Joey Ortiz and DL Hall. While two of the better prospects in their organization, their top-rated farm system is filled with talent that can be used to trade for other proven talent.
Despite the 16-8 record, Baltimore has had struggles from their starting pitching at times. Outside of Grayson Rodriguez and Corbin Burnes, they could be better on that end. It hasn't been the biggest concern, especially in this 8-2 stretch, but it's something the front office should recognize.
As the deadline approaches, they'll be in the mix to land an arm or two, and one of those arms is Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo, a left-handed pitcher for the Miami Marlins, is one of the top names expected to be on the trade market. It's uncertain which other teams will be sellers at the deadline due to most teams not being as bad as the Marlins. Miami, sitting at 6-20, is all but guaranteed to be sellers at the deadline.
However, Luzardo might not be moved after Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that he has elbow discomfort and will undergo testing. With all the elbow injuries Major League Baseball has suffered this season, it's tough not to worry about the 26-year-old.
The Peru native has a 6.58 ERA on the season, allowing 19 earned runs in 26.0 innings. Given the struggles, an elbow injury could be the reason why.
Hopefully, he dodges a bullet.
Luzardo, when at his best, showed the ability to be an above-average big league arm.
As for the Orioles, they'll have to do their due diligence if they're interested in dealing for him around the deadline in July.