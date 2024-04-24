Baltimore Orioles Urged to Worry Over This Major Issue
As a team, the Baltimore Orioles have played well, sitting at 15-8 and in second place in the American League East. The team had a slow start to the season, but their 7-3 record over their last 10 games put them right back into an early position to take over the division.
Offensively, the Orioles haven't swung it the way they were expected to for much of the season. Their pitching staff has been decent, but even that can improve.
Despite the struggles at times on both ends, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes Baltimore fans should be nervous because of how Jackson Holliday looks.
Rymer wrote that Holliday looks overmatched, adding that his call-up on April 10 might've been too soon.
The No. 1 prospect in baseball has had as rough of a start as possible, but it's unsurprising that the 20-year-old has had the struggles he has.
With a slash line of .059/.111/.059, Holliday has been one of the worst players in baseball since he made his debut.
Given what he's done in his minor league career and even before that, pressing the panic button 10 games into the season would be unfair. He's struggled and that's been evident. However, he's been very good for a long time and should figure it out at some point.
It was clear that he was too good for the minor leagues, hitting his way out of that in a short amount of time, so giving him big-league at-bats should be the priority.
The Orioles are winning games despite how he's played, which also gives them flexibility on keeping him up.