FOCO Releases Memorabilia Celebrating Baltimore Orioles' 1970 Championship
The Baltimore Orioles are on a tear to start the 2024 season.
They've won seven out of their last 10 games and currently hold a lead in the AL East for the first time all year.
Coming off their first division title since 2014 and their first 100-win season since 1980, there were major expectations placed upon this young roster.
So far, things have gone well.
The Orioles organization and their fans are hoping this group can turn into one of the best teams that the franchise has ever fielded, similar to what they had back in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
From 1966-1974, Baltimore won two World Series, went to four, and made six American League Championship Series.
This time period is largely considered the best time in Orioles history based on the legendary players they had on their roster and the hardware they brought home.
Fans can now own an exclusive collectible celebrating the 1970 World Series team as FOCO released three bobbleheads that feature three icons in Mike Cuellar, Boog Powell, and Brooks Robinson.
All three are eight inches tall and cost $75. There are only 144 editions for each of the bobbleheads, so they are limited.
Cuellar is featured in his windup, standing just behind the World Series trophy with the backdrop behind him saying "World Series Champions." On front, his name is on the left side of the throwback logo, while is pitching stats from the Fall Classic are on the right side. His version can be found here.
For fans interested in the 1970 regular season MVP Powell, his bobblehead has him in an action pose where it looks like he just got done swinging his bat. He also is standing behind the World Series trophy with the same backdrop that is featured on Cuellar's. It also has his name on the left side of the front, while his stats are on the right side. Powell's edition is here.
Finally, FOCO made a special one for World Series MVP Robinson where he's standing holding the MVP trophy in front of a backdrop that features Baltimore's team logo from this time period. On the front of the bobblehead says "1970 World Series Most Valuable Player" with "Brooks Robinson" scribed underneath. Fans can get his version here.