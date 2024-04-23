Former Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Lands On Injured List
During the offseason, the Baltimore Orioles made a move that catapulted them into true contender status when they traded for 2021 NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
Throughout the winter, this was seen as something the franchise needed to do after they were swept out of the playoffs in large part because of their starting pitching struggles.
Burnes has been incredible for the Orioles so far, posting an ERA of 2.76 over his five starts.
But, like in every deal that returns a star player, Baltimore had to give up some of their best prospects in order to get this done.
They shipped out infielder Joey Ortiz and pitcher DL Hall who were both considered Top 10 within their pipeline.
Hall had been ranked as a Top 5 prospect from 2018-22 and eventually appeared in 29 games for the Orioles. Largely used as a reliever, there was some thought they might finally transition the left-hander into their starting rotation this year.
But, he was given that opportunity with the Milwaukee Brewers after getting sent to them in exchange for Burnes.
As expected, there were some early struggles following his role change. He has a 7.71 ERA through his four starts, giving up 27 hits and four home runs across 16 1/3 innings pitched.
Now, Hall will miss some time after he was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left knee sprain he suffered when fielding a bunt.
How much time the 25-year-old will miss remains to be seen, but his manager Pat Murphy shared with Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that their head athletic trainer diagnosed it as "mild."
It's another twist for Baltimore's former top prospect as he hopes to prove he can be a long-term starter at the Major League level when he eventually does return.