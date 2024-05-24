Injured Baltimore Oriole Starter Resumes Throwing In Sarasota
The Baltimore Orioles received a glimmer of good news on Thursday as injured starting pitcher Tyler Wells resumed throwing after a long layoff.
Wells was sent to the team’s facility in Sarasota, Fla., recently to continue his rehab from right elbow inflammation.
But throwing was a milestone in this case, according to The Baltimore Sun. Wells had not thrown since May 1, after which he was shut down.
That may underscore the seriousness of the injury.
He hasn’t pitched in a game since he experienced discomfort in his throwing elbow after his April 12 start against the Milwaukee Brewers. When the Orioles put him on the injured list on April 16 it was for “precautionary reasons,” according to manager Brandon Hyde.
It’s been more than a month. Getting back to throwing after 22 days is a good first step. Hyde wasn’t specific about whether it was off a mound or flat ground, but most throwing programs start on flat ground.
With John Means moving back to the 15-day injured list on Thursday, Baltimore has a rotation that features Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, Cole Irvin and Kyle Bradish. The Orioles also have Albert Suárez on stand-by in the bullpen.
Wells, a 29-year-old right-hander from Tulsa, Okla., managed just three starts for Baltimore, as he went 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA. He struck out 13 and walked three in 15.1 innings.
A former draft pick of the Minnesota Twins, Wells made his Major League and Orioles debut in 2021, as he went 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA in 44 games as a reliever. He slid into a full-time starter role the following season and won seven games in 2022 and 2023.
For his career he is 16-18 with a 4.06 ERA with five saves and two holds. He has 271 strikeouts and 77 walks in 294.2 innings.