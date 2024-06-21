MLB Writer Offers Bold Trade for Baltimore Orioles to Fix Starting Pitching
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball. After years of building through drafting and developing young talent, the team is finally being rewarded for their consistency and strategy.
While they have been one of the best teams in baseball so far, there are still needs the team has to address. One of them is starting pitching.
Due to recent injuries, the Orioles find themselves in need of another quality arm in the rotation. With the MLB trade deadline coming up, there are plenty of options Baltimore could consider.
Peter Chawaga of Forbes has suggested a potential fit for the Orioles. He thinks the team should pursue a trade for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
"Elias won’t pull the trigger too early on any major acquisition and wouldn’t squander the years of rebuilding by leveraging the system’s top prospects for a player that doesn’t ensure a significant gain in World Series contention. But the time seems to be now, the need is clear and the rebuild is complete. It’s time to take the next step."
Recently, Orioles general manager Mike Elias talked about his plans for the trade deadline. He's clearly looking to be aggressive if the right deal presents itself.
“I’ve got a sense of urgency to win baseball games. We’re looking at the whole picture when it comes to the trade deadline. Where our team is at, where our health is at, where we can upgrade, what the market looks like. Which teams are selling, what are they asking for.”
Not only would Crochet be a great addition for the 2024 season and help boost their chances of winning a World Series, he would also be a long-term fixture of the rotation.
At 24 years old, Crochet is just now entering the prime of his career and would come with contract control. That alone would be attractive for Baltimore. He would fit the timeline of the team.
So far during the 2024 season with the White Sox, Crochet has started in 16 games. He has compiled a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a 6.2 K/BB ratio.
Those numbers would look awfully good in the Orioles' rotation.
Only time will tell what Baltimore is able to do ahead of the late-July trade deadline. If a deal for Crochet becomes an option, the Orioles should strongly consider pursuing it.