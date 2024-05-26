Inside The Orioles

Newly Available Red Sox All-Star Closer Could Be Trade Option for Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles should place this Boston Red Sox closer on their trade radar as the deadline approaches.

The Baltimore Orioles will almost assuredly be looking for bullpen help at the MLB trade deadline as they spare with the New York Yankees for the American League East title.

While the team has an excellent lineup with plenty of MLB depth in the minors and the starting rotation has performed well, the most glaring hole remains in the bullpen for another high-leverage type of pitcher.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Boston Red Sox are planning on trading closer Kenley Jansen and have no desire to re-sign him this winter. The Orioles would be on the hook for the remainder of his $16 million contract, but given his 3.24 ERA with eight saves, that looks pretty affordable for the four-time MLB All-Star.

Given Kenley's age, 36, and his status as a rental, coupled with his relatively steep salary, he could be had for what should be a very light prospect package. A team like Baltimore has an excellent farm system so the Red Sox may be more willing to deal at the lower levels of the system with a team like the Orioles over other contenders who have depleted developmental systems.

Kenley is a 15-year veteran of the MLB and while he is no longer the player he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he does still have something left in the tank and can provide meaningful, high-leverage innings out of the bullpen for a contender like Baltimore.

As for intangibles, Jansen is a veteran leader. He is a World Series champion and has pitched with some of the greatest in baseball. That type of experience is invaluable in a clubhouse full of young players who all have the talent and drive to win a championship.

Given his status, contract, performance history and the relatively light return it would take to acquire him, Kenley seems like a potential great match for the Orioles at this season's MLB trade deadline.

