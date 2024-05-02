Orioles Reinstate Starter Ahead of Yankees Clash, Designate Flailing Righty
The Baltimore Orioles made a move to their roster on Thursday, adding their ace pitcher back from the 2023 season. According to Danielle Allentuck of the Baltimore Banner, the Orioles have designated Yohan Ramirez for assignment. Kyle Bradish has been reinstated from the injured list and is expected to start Thursday's game against the New York Yankees.
Ramirez, 28 years old, has struggled immensely out of the bullpen this season. The right-hander had a 6.00 ERA in 6.0 innings pitched.
He appeared in three games for the New York Mets before joining Baltimore, struggling in the Queens, too. In three outings, Ramirez allowed seven earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched, good for an 11.81 ERA.
More importantly, the Orioles get one of their best pitchers back. During the 2023 season, Bradish was the top starting pitcher on the roster, finishing with an impressive 2.83 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 30 appearances. His ERA and WHIP ranked fourth in Major League Baseball last season.
Not only was Bradish lights out on the mound, but he also pitched in 168 2/3 innings.
With the right-hander returning, it only adds another element to a Baltimore team that's still been one of the best teams in baseball this season.
The Orioles will look to win this series against the Yankees as the winner will hold the top spot in the division. In the first three games of the series, the pitching has done everything it can to secure two wins. Baltimore has allowed a combined four runs in three games.
While the pitching outside of Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez did struggle early on, most of the pitching staff has seemed to figure it out in recent weeks.
Now, adding a potential All-Star starting pitcher back to the mix, there's a good argument that, when healthy, the Orioles have one of the best top-of-the-line rotations in baseball.