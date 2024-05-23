Orioles Trade Multiple Players to Mariners in Late Night Transaction
The Baltimore Orioles found a taker for reliever Mike Baumann, as he is headed to Seattle in a trade announced late Wednesday night.
The Orioles will also send catcher Michael Perez to the Mariners and get catcher Blake Ford in return.
The Orioles designated the 28-year-old right-hander for assignment on Sunday. He made Baltimore’s Opening Day roster and turned in a solid performance in relief, as he went 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 17 appearances. He struck out 16 and walked nine in 18.1 innings.
The former Orioles third-round pick was the hard choice that Baltimore had to make when they activated starter Grayson Rodriguez from the 15-day injured list so he could start.
Baumann was out of minor league options and the Orioles had hoped he would clear waivers and so he could be assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.
Baumann had a terrific season in 2023, when the Orioles won the American League East. He went 10-1 with a 3.76 ERA in 60 appearances. He struck out 61 and walked 33 in 64.2 innings.
In his four MLB seasons he is 13-5 with a 4.45 ERA with 105 strikeouts and 57 walks in 127.1 innings.
Perez, 31, was in Norfolk. The former Arizona Diamondbacks draft pick was batting .215 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 22 games this season. He’s played 202 Major League games with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and the New York Mets.
Hunt, 25, has never played in the Majors. With Triple-A Tacoma he was batting .293 with four home runs and 20 RBI.
The San Diego Padres selected him in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He joined the Mariners in a trade with Tampa Bay in 2023.