This One Trade Target Makes Perfect Sense for Young Baltimore Orioles Squad
The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best teams in the American League but they are also one of the youngest.
Sitting just 1.5 games back from the New York Yankees in the AL East race and already holding the top Wild Card spot, it is safe to assume that the Orioles will be buyers once again at the MLB trade deadline come July.
There are not a ton of holes on this Baltimore roster but there can never be enough pitching, especially when looking at a deep postseason run.
One outlet has listed Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Martinez as a potential trade target for the Orioles.
Martinez, 33, is a veteran that can bring versatility both to the bullpen and as a depth piece to the rotation.
"Martinez does have a 4.23 ERA and 1.2 WHIP this season, but there are splits behind that," writes Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut. "The 33-year-old righty has struggled as a starter (.337/.367/.489 slash line allowed), but has been lights-out coming out of the bullpen with a 417 OPS surrendered to opponents. The flexibility to be an opener, a multi-inning reliever or a late-inning guy should be quite appealing to the Orioles."
The Orioles have dealt with pitching injuries over the last couple of seasons and while John Means and Grayson Rodriguez are both back in the rotation, if 2024 has proven anything it's that you can never have enough pitching.
Martinez would also be a good fit both in terms of the clubhouse and the culture of the team. He is known to be a great teammate but also has plenty of experience to bring to the table for a youthful team.
He could also be had for a minimal package that would not deplete the farm system and Baltimore would have him for just $12 million in 2025 as well.
It is a perfect fit for the Orioles.