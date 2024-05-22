Inside The Orioles

This One Trade Target Makes Perfect Sense for Young Baltimore Orioles Squad

The Baltimore Orioles will be active at the MLB trade deadline and this one proposal just makes too much sense.

Kade Kistner

May 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts at the
May 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts at the / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles are one of the best teams in the American League but they are also one of the youngest.

Sitting just 1.5 games back from the New York Yankees in the AL East race and already holding the top Wild Card spot, it is safe to assume that the Orioles will be buyers once again at the MLB trade deadline come July.

There are not a ton of holes on this Baltimore roster but there can never be enough pitching, especially when looking at a deep postseason run.

One outlet has listed Cincinnati Reds starter Nick Martinez as a potential trade target for the Orioles.

Martinez, 33, is a veteran that can bring versatility both to the bullpen and as a depth piece to the rotation.

"Martinez does have a 4.23 ERA and 1.2 WHIP this season, but there are splits behind that," writes Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut. "The 33-year-old righty has struggled as a starter (.337/.367/.489 slash line allowed), but has been lights-out coming out of the bullpen with a 417 OPS surrendered to opponents. The flexibility to be an opener, a multi-inning reliever or a late-inning guy should be quite appealing to the Orioles."

The Orioles have dealt with pitching injuries over the last couple of seasons and while John Means and Grayson Rodriguez are both back in the rotation, if 2024 has proven anything it's that you can never have enough pitching.

Martinez would also be a good fit both in terms of the clubhouse and the culture of the team. He is known to be a great teammate but also has plenty of experience to bring to the table for a youthful team.

He could also be had for a minimal package that would not deplete the farm system and Baltimore would have him for just $12 million in 2025 as well.

It is a perfect fit for the Orioles.

Published
Kade Kistner

KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner—a driving force in sports journalism. Holding the helm as publisher for Sports Illustrated's acclaimed feature, Rodeo Daily, Kade is a seasoned alumnus of Tulane University. His academic journey culminated in a 2017 graduation, marked by a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Following his academic pursuits, Kade embarked on a distinctive path. He answered the call of duty, joining the ranks of the United States Navy. Guided by his aspirations, he honed his skills at Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, ultimately achieving the esteemed position of Naval Aviator. His base of operations was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida—a testament to his dedication and service. Amidst his academic achievements and military commitment, Kade found himself drawn to the world of sports coverage. His byline graced the pages of prestigious platforms such as USA Today, SB Nation, and the revered Sports Illustrated. Within these domains, he tackled the intricate worlds of MLB and NFL, unfurling their stories with a discerning eye. From capturing the essence of the New Orleans Saints to unraveling the narratives of the Texas Rangers, Kade's journalistic prowess shone through. His writing translated the raw data of the sports world into compelling narratives that resonated with readers far and wide. With the turning of seasons, Kade embraced new horizons. He introduced Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs—an endeavor that unveiled the inner workings of these iconic teams. Kade's knack for storytelling transformed team dynamics and player stories into engaging content for avid fans. Engage with Kade on Twitter, where his handle, @KadeKistner, serves as an open invitation to join the conversation. For inquiries or correspondence, he can be reached at kwkistner@gmail.com. Kade Kistner's journey through the multifaceted world of sports and journalism continues to unfold, leaving an indelible mark along the way.