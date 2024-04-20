Padres News: Xander Bogaerts Making No Excuses For Poor Start to the Year
The San Diego Padres entered the 2024 season ready to prove everyone wrong after a frustrating 2023 end. Despite all their success in the offseason, the Padres ultimantly missed the postseason in a disappointing fashion. San Diego has gotten off to an okay start so far this year but is still seeing some major struggles from some of its players.
One in particular is infielder Xander Bogaerts, who has been having some issues at the plate this season. On the year, Bogaerts is hitting .190 with one home run and seven runs batted in. He got off to a slow start last year as well but the veteran isn't making any excuses for his performance.
“Let’s not look for no wrist issues. Let’s not look for no leadoff spot,” Bogaerts said after Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. “The hits haven’t been falling, and it sucks when you normally get a lot of hits and now you don’t. It’s a little tough. But yeah, I don’t look for no other reasons. Naw. It’s just me not performing.
Bogaerts has been one of the better hitters in the league over the last few seasons, helping to earn his 11-year, $280 million contract that he signed with San Diego two offseasons ago. However, it's been somewhat of a challenge for him since arriving with the team.
He was moved to second base this season, a position that he had never played. But he took the change in stride, being the professional that he is. The shift in things may have affected him at the plate but he believes he is almost out of this slump.
“I’m really close,” he said.
The Padres need Bogaerts to break out of his struggles at the plate fairly soon. His bat is a valuable piece to the puzzle for the team so it's been frustrating to see his issues. San Diego sits with a record of 11-11 on the season but they will need to start playing more consistently sooner rather than later.
More Padres: Padres Starter Wants to Throw Perfect Game Every Time