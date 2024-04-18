Former Marlins GM Speaks at Padres' Community Event
The San Diego Padres hosted the 3rd Annual Breaking Barriers Forum in honor of Jackie Robinson and the Padres’ own Johnny Ritchey on April 9 at Petco Park.
High school students from San Diego High School were in attendance to listen to the panel of women who broke barriers in their respective sports. Kim Ng, Violet Palmer, and the Padres' own Caroline Perry discussed their personal story and advised to help those in attendance overcome obstacles and barriers in their young lives.
Ng is the former general manager of the Miami Marlins and was the first female to become a Major League Baseball general manager. She was also the first female GM in any of the four major North American professional sports leagues.
Often referred to as a trailblazer and inspiration, Ng has worked in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as with Major League Baseball. Ng was hired as general manager of the Miami Marlins in November 2020 and resigned from her position in October 2023.
Palmer was the first female referee in the National Basketball Association and Perry is the highest-ranking female executive in Padres history.
"They had some great words of advice for the students from San Diego High School that were here today," said Padres CEO Erik Greupner. "And hopefully an encouragement for each of those students and the barriers they face in their life that they can break through those barriers."