Padres News: Manny Machado Finally Nearing a Return to Third Base
Manny Machado was placed on the paternity list ahead of the San Diego Padres' series against the Colorado Rockies to welcome the birth of his firstborn child.
Machado is expected back with the team on Friday, and expected to return to third base a short while later. The official timeline according to manager Mike Shildt is to have Machado playing third base by the end of the month.
“He’s definitely trending in a very, very good spot to be able to get back to that,” Shildt said. “He left (Sunday) in a good spot with his throwing, and he’s continued to recover well. I think you could see that relatively soon — without putting an absolute date on it — when he returns.”
Machado has been slowly returning to the field in a defensive role since having surgery to repair a torn extensor tendon in his throwing elbow in October. He began spring training on a throwing program but was shut down shortly after due to elbow discomfort.
He didn't throw from early March until early April and has been building up to making the various throws that will be required when he returns to the hot corner.
“Slowly but surely,” Machado said late last week.
The plan initially is to have Machado play third base every other game, building up to two games on and one game off, until he can play defensively every game.