Padres Made Multi-Year Offer to All-Star Starting Pitcher in Free Agency: Report
The San Diego Padres had a relatively quiet offseason, at least for their standards. They traded away their superstar outfielder in Juan Soto, and didn't make any splash signings.
At the buzzer, just before they left for Korea, they did bring in an ace in Dylan Cease. But Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed that the team also had their eyes on another starting pitching via the free agent market in two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman.
According to Heyman, the Padres made him a multi-year offer.
"The Long Islander, who always wanted to be a Yankee, took $37M over two years after weighing two- and three-year offers from the Giants, and a longer one for a lower salary from the Padres. The Yankees were a surprise since word got out they apparently didn't see him as a playoff starter back when they were outbid by the Mets in trade talks with Toronto."
Instead, the former Gold Glove winner, Stroman, signed with the New York Yankees on a two-year deal worth $37 million with a conditional option for the 2026 season.
Stroman has been quite solid this season for the Pinstripes, recording a 1-1 record with a 2.12 ERA, 17 strikeouts, and a 1.06 WHIP in three starts.
The Padres have been very happy with Cease, though, who has a 1.99 ERA in 22.2 innings.