Padres Star Heads to Paternity List
The San Diego Padres announced that Manny Machado has been placed on the paternity list, meaning he'll be missing the Padres next few games for the birth of his child. Manny and his wife, Yainee, are expecting their first child, and Manny will take a few games off to be there for the birth. The couple has been married since 2014.
Machado will miss the Padres' series against the Colorado Rockies, and did not travel with the team to Colorado. He is expected to return for the Padres home series against the Philadelphia Phillies, which begins Friday.
To replace Machado on the roster for the series, the Padres called up infielder Matthew Batten from Triple-A. Jurickson Profar will take over Machado's spot as the designated hitter.
The Padres will have to get through their series against the Rockies without Machado, who has been one of the team's top hitters. He's hitting .260/.324/.417 so far this season with four home runs and 12 RBIs. He's currently playing as the designated hitter as he works his way back to third base after undergoing right elbow surgery last year.
San Diego heads into their series against the Rockies having just broken a three-game losing streak Sunday. They're 12-12 on the season, and looking to get above .500 against the Rockies.