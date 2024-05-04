Padres to Make Massive Trade, Acquire All-Star Infielder Luis Arraez From Marlins
The San Diego Padres are getting back to their wheeling and dealing ways.
On Friday night, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Padres were nearing a blockbuster deal to acquire second baseman Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins. The package will include three prospects and a relief pitcher, per Passan.
Craig Mish reported the return: Padres' No. 6 prospect Dillon Head, No. 9 prospect Jakob Marsee, No. 13 prospect Nathan Marorella and left-handed reliever Woo Suk-Go, who the team signed this offseason.
Arraez, 27, is one of the best hitters in baseball. He's won back-to-back batting titles, one in the American League with the Minnesota Twins and one in the National League with the Marlins.
In 2023, Arraez hit a career-best .354, and had career-highs in home runs (10) and RBIs (69). He was a key piece of the Marlins' surprise winning season and Wild Card appearance.
This year, though, the wheels have fallen off for Miami. They've started the season 9-24, and are well on their way to being full-on sellers this season. This trade in early May is likely the start of things to come.
For the Padres, they make another blockbuster trade in the A.J. Preller era. Preller hasn't been shy in sending prospects to bring in big players, most recently acquiring right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox right before the team left for Korea.
Cease has been the Padres' best pitcher despite a relatively slow start to the team's season at 16-18. Now, the Padres will get another boost in the form of a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.
This year, Arraez is slashing .299/.347/.372 with zero home runs and nine extra-base hits. However, he'll now be joining a contender, which should help increase those numbers drastically.
Arraez has primarily played second base in his career, a position that's been held down by Xander Bogaerts this season. With Manny Machado at third base, Jake Cronenworth at shortstop and Jake Cronenworth at first base, the immediate fit is unclear.
However, the Padres haven't been shy in bringing in players despite their lack of fit. Bogaerts, a shortstop, was brought in despite Kim and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s natural position being shortstop. Rookie Jackson Merrill, also a shortstop, was placed in center field this year to get his bat in the lineup.
Expect the Padres to get creative in how they get all their stars on the field, as yet again, they go all-in and try to make a postseason push.
As for the return, the Padres lose three of their top hitting prospects, and a reliever who hasn't seen MLB yet. It's a solid return for a rebuilding Marlins team, but doesn't take away any of the Padres' top prospects such as catcher Ethan Salas, shortstop Leodalis De Vries or pitchers Robby Snelling and Dylan Lesko.