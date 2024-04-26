Padres' Rookie Sensation Scratched With Groin Injury
The San Diego Padres scratched outfielder Jackson Merrill from Thursday's lineup with right groin tightness. The outstanding rookie missed the game against the Colorado Rockies, an eventual 10-9 loss.
In Merrill's place, José Azocar moved to center field, Tyler Wade moved to left field, and Eguy Rosario played third base for the Padres on Thursday:
It's unclear if Merrill will just miss Thursday's game or any future games as well, but this is the first game of the season he will miss. Padres manager Mike Shildt did say sitting Merrill was precautionary and he could have played. In the scenario that Merrill does miss more than Thursday,
Still, it could be a significant loss for the Padres. Merrill is the team's No. 1 hitter in terms of batting average (.318) and ranks second on the club in stolen bases. Merrill also has the highest road batting average in MLB.
While the Padres' hitting didn't exactly struggle Thursday — they racked up nine runs at spacious Coors Field — San Diego still ended up losing for the fifth time in their last eight games.
Xander Bogaerts, Jurickson Profar, Ha-Seong Kim, Jake Cronenworth, Rosario and Azocar each notched at least one RBI, with Profar and Kim each hitting a home run. This wasn't enough to overcome late pitching woes, as the Rockies scored six runs in the eighth inning to win the game.
Even though the lineup held up without Merrill and Manny Machado, (out on paternity leave), the Padres will be happy to get them back for their next series, at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Padres split the series against the NL West's worst team, a squandered opportunity to win a road series and gain some momentum. Instead, the Padres head into their series against the Phillies with a .500 record.