Former Padres All-Star Released by One NL West Rival, Joins Another
Drew Pomeranz had a busy day Friday.
On the same morning he opted out of his minor league contract and was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pomeranz signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.
Pomeranz was chosen to the National League All-Star team as a member of the Padres in 2016. He finished that season 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA after being traded to the Red Sox at midseason.
Four years later, Pomeranz returned to the Padres, this time as a relief pitcher, and posted two solid seasons (2020-21) out of the bullpen. In 47 appearances, Pomeranz had a 1.62 ERA, a 1.083 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. His tenure was interrupted by a torn flexor tendon in his left forearm that required surgery in Aug. 2021.
That was Pomeranz's last big-league experience prior to this weekend. Pomeranz spent all of 2023 on the rehab trail, stalled by an elbow "cleanup procedure." He elected free agency and latched on with the Angels in spring training but was released in April.
In nine minor league appearances with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, Pomeranz appeared in eight games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing nine hits and six runs across nine innings.
Pomeranz is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 289 career games (140 starts).