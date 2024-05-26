Jurickson Profar Feels One Big Difference Between 2024 and 2023 Padres
The San Diego Padres hold a 27-28 record as we approach the end of May. The team may not look like world beaters now; however, they are still within striking distance of the National League West and the final spot in the Wild Card.
At this crucial juncture, the players are confident in their abilities and believe in the team's collective strength and ability. Leading this optimistic outlook is Padres utility star Jurickson Profar. Profar, who is having a stellar season, sees the potential of this team, so much so that he can already discern striking differences between the 2023 team and the current 2024 team, Profar told San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
"Baseball, you know, sometimes you make mistakes," Profar said. "... But we are here for each other, and we know someone is gonna pick us up. That's one thing that I feel like has changed on this Padres (team)."
The record may not tell the whole story, but the team is in good company thus far, ranking third in batting average, eighth in runs, 10th in WHIP, sixth in on-base percentage, and 10th in batting average against.
Last season, the Padres came into the season with high expectations only to fall flat on their faces. They were the season's most disappointing team and finished 82-80 in 2023, falling short of the postseason berth. Profar and the rest are looking to flip the page.
The Padres sit at a doable spot now, and Profar is partly to thank. He is currently the team's batting average leader and is having a career year. Profar leads all qualified National League players in on-base percentage (.431) and ranks in the top 10 in batting average, slugging percentage (.517), RBI (32), and strikeout rate (13.7%). He's on another level right now, including having a 178 wRC+.
The team is grooving, and Profar is too. If the Padres can keep this up and his words hold any truth, we could see San Diego make some noise again.
