Padres Advisor Hideo Nomo Has One of Baseball's Best Traditions
For 13 years, San Diego Padres front office advisor Hideo Nomo has flown a group of kids from Japan to San Diego to experience a week of baseball activities in Southern California.
The kids get an opportunity to practice and play against American teams. They also attend a Padres game with batting practice passes and meet some of their favorite Friars.
Nearly 30 years ago, Nomo opened the door for Japanese pitchers to pitch in Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers signed him ahead of the 1995 season and he became only the second player from a Japanese professional baseball league to reach the majors. The first in 30 years since the San Francisco Giants pitcher Masanori Murakami (1964–65) to sign with a Major League team.
Nomo came to the Dodgers after a successful career in Japan. In four seasons with the Kintetsu Buffaloes (1990-94) he claimed the league’s Most Valuable Player award and Sawamura Award (the league’s equivalent to the Cy Young Award) — which he won as a rookie in 1990.
From the first major league pitch, Nomo took MLB by storm. "The Tornado" led the National League in strikeouts (236), started for the NL in the All-Star Game, and won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 1995.
Nomo pitched in parts of seven of his 12 MLB seasons in Los Angeles and the rest was spread out with the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Kanasas City Royals.
As for the game that the kids saw on Tuesday, it was the 32nd comeback win of the season for the Padres. Manny Machado and Jurickson Profar homered late in the game to lift San Diego to a 7-5 win over the Twins.
Machado tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run drive in the seventh inning. Profar's blast came in the bottom of the eighth inning.
San Diego has now won 22 of its last 27.
“I think we’re just having a good time when we’re playing,” Machado said. “And when we come home, and we play in front of this crowd, it just gives us that extra motivation.”
The Padres are finding ways to win even if isn't conventional. They have a knack for metting the big moment with a big play.
“We just continue to fight,” said Machado, who proceeded to channel his inner Yogi Berra. “'Til the game’s over, the game’s not over.”