Padres Pitcher Has Historic Scoreless Innings Streak for the Ages
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish historically dominated the Atlanta Braves in his last start, extending his career-high scoreless innings streak to 25 and earning his 200th professional win in a 9-1 rout Sunday.
According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Darvish has made four straight scoreless starts for the first time in his Major League Baseball career, matching Kenny Rogers as the only other pitcher since 1901 to accomplish that feat at the age of 37 or older. Rogers was 40.
Langs also says that Darvish — who starts Friday's series opener against the New York Yankees — is the first Padres pitcher with four straight scoreless starts of at least five innings.
"Yu has been elite the last four times out," Padres manager Mike Shildt said via ESPN. "He's been nothing short of magnificent."
Randy Jones set San Diego’s single-season record with 30 consecutive scoreless innings streak in May 1980.
The history doesn’t stop there.
Darvish also became the third Japanese-born pitcher to reach 200 career wins between the MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball, joining Hiroki Kuroda (203) and Hideo Nomo (201). The Padres' starter has 107 major league victories and 93 in the NPB.
"Those two other pitchers, obviously we know how good they are," Darvish said through an interpreter. "Just to be a little bit closer to them, I feel honored and it gives me confidence moving forward."