Padres Promote Pitching Prospect After Hot Start at Double-A
The San Diego Padres promoted their No. 5 prospect, right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur, to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline, was among the first to report the news via Twitter/X:
The Padres promoted Mazur to the El Paso Chihuahuas. Mazur has been phenomenal in Double-A, recording a 1.95 ERA with a 32-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season. In six starts thus far in Double-A, he's accumulated 32 strikeouts and limited batters to a .202 average in 32.1 innings.
Debuting against the Las Vegas Aviators, Mazur's first start in Triple-A was solid. He completed six innings, allowed six hits and one home run. He generated nine swings and misses on 87 pitches overall and struck out six batters. Mazur's fastball averaged 95.8 mph, per Statcast, and touched 97.8.
Mazur is among the Padres' top prospects and was the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 Draft. If all pans out for the 23-year-old, he could push for a big league spot later this season.