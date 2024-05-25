Padres vs Yankees on May 25: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Prediction and More
The San Diego Padres enter game two of their three-game series against the New York Yankees looking to bounce back from a tough defeat on Friday. New York easily took down the Padres by a score of 8-0 and they will be looking to claim the series with a win on Saturday. San Diego owns a record of 27-27, currently sitting in third place within the National League West. The Yankees have been on fire to start the year, holding a record of 36-17, sitting in first place in the American League East.
How to Watch
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- Location: Petco Park
- TV Channel: YES Network
- Radio: KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860 for Padres and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 for Yankees
Odds
• Money Line: San Diego Padres -101 / New York Yankees -116
• Over/Under: 7.5
Predictions
Both teams are sending their aces to the mound, with Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.05 ERA) going for the Padres. New York is sending Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.05) to combat him. With both guys performing well this season, this could be a lower-scoring game. Look for the pitchers to set the tone for the rest of the team early on. But San Diego gets the better of the Yankees in this one, led by them getting to the Yankees bullpen late in the game.
Padres 6, Yankees 4