Yu Darvish's First Rehab Start Date Revealed as Padres Return Nears
The San Diego Padres will be getting their ace Yu Darvish back... soon.
Padres manager Mike Shildt announced on Monday that Darvish's first rehab start is scheduled for Wednesday. He will pitch with High-A Fort Wayne, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
Darvish's last start came on May 29, when he went just three innings while allowing six hits and two earned runs. He left the game early with tightness in his groin and hamstring, and was then placed on the injured list.
Darvish is finally making progress now, and will make his first of likely a couple rehab starts on Wednesday at High-A.
After getting off to a rough start in 2024, Darvish was finally looking like his old self again before the injury. On the year, he has a 3.20 ERA in 56.1 innings pitched. In his last six starts, though, he had a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 innings pitched, including four consecutive scoreless outings against the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves.
The Padres will hope to get that Darvish back when he makes his return to the mound in the coming weeks. The Padres enter Monday's series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 4.10 rotation ERA, which is 15th in Major League Baseball.