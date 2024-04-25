Gold Glove, Marlboro Silver: Teammate Reveals How Padres Star Relieves Stress
San Diego Padres Gold Glove middle infielder Ha-Seong Kim was the topic of discussion for his teammates Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jurickson Profar when they joined Eric Hosmer on his Diggin' Deep Podcast this week.
Hosmer began the conversation about his former teammate when by mentioning his first season in Major League Baseball. That's when the rest of the team learned Kim, like other Korean and Japanese players, calm their nerves by smoking cigarettes.
"So Kim, his first year, just crushing cigarettes," Hosmer said. "You go to use the bathroom down in the clubhouse and Kim is just boom, boom, boom."
Hosmer also had the hand motions to go with the story.
"Year 2, he comes back to spring training and he goes, 'Hey bro, me? No more cigarettes.' "
Kim not smoking cigarettes didn't last long. Hosmer, while laughing, said by the second game of the season around six at-bats in, Kim was back to puffing."
There wasn't much talk about whether Kim is still carrying on the habit or not, but the shortstop is finally starting to come around for the Padres. For the first time in two weeks, he posted a multi-hit game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base.
Entering Thursday's series finale in Denver. Kim was hitting .240 with a .345 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage. Kim batted .202 with eight homers and 34 RBIs as a rookie in 2021 and his improved his numbers across the board in each of his first three seasons.