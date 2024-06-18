Inside The Phillies

History Says Phillies Are Next Championship Team After Boston Celtics Win NBA Finals

Based on recent historical connections, Philadelphia Phillies fans should be happy the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals.

Jun 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after a leadoff solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball all year, once holding the best record in the sport before being overtaken by the New York Yankees.

Still, their start has earned them a comfortable lead at the top of their division and National League as a whole, something they are hoping to maintain now that Trea Turner is back in the mix.

Their goal is to win the World Series, something that hasn't taken place since 2008.

If recent history is any indication, then Phillies fans should be happy the Boston Celtics won the NBA Finals this year.

Wait, what?

Yes, it's a weird connection, but if the weird connection between these two franchises continues, then Philadelphia will be hosting a parade down Broad Street.

As wonky as this is, it's hard to argue with the correlation.

The Phillies lost to a modern dynasty in the Houston Astros during the 2022 World Series, coming two games short of the championship just like the Celtics who lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Then in 2023, Philadelphia was upset by the upstart, underdog Arizona Diamondbacks who went on to get smoked in the World Series, just like how Boston lost to the upstart, underdog Miami Heat who were smoked in the NBA Finals.

Now, after being the best team in the NBA all season long, the Celtics have won the NBA Finals, their first since 2008 after eliminating the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Could the Phillies follow suit?

That's something every fan is hoping happens as Philadelphia looks like a dominant team who has the capability of winning a championship of their own.

Of course, there's a lot that goes into winning a World Series title that is much different than what takes place on the basketball court. There are more variables on the field and star players have much less chances to impact the game overall.

But, the Phillies have the team to do it.

It will be up to them to do what the Celtics did and win a title.

