Inside The Phillies

Injured Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Hits On Field As Recovery Continues

This injured Philadelphia Phillies star did something he doesn’t like doing on Tuesday, and that’s a good thing.

Matthew Postins

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) throws out Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Martini (23) in the fourth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) throws out Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Martini (23) in the fourth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner hit on the field at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, before the Phillies took on the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Per The Athletic, Turner doesn’t like hitting on the field, but he did it anyway. He also ran on the field and said he was at 80 percent, meaning he’s not sprinting quite yet.

Still, that’s good news for his injury, which is a left hamstring strain that put him on the 10-day injured list on May 4 after he suffered during the game before when playing against the San Francisco Giants.

There is no change in his timetable, however. The Phillies still believe it will take their star shortstop six weeks to be ready to return to the field.

Turner is now nearly three weeks into that timetable.

Last week he progressed to taking ground balls, doing some light running and cuts in the batting cage.

In his absence, Edmundo Sosa has handled primary duties at shortstop and has done fine work. This season he has slashed .296/.406/.481/.887 with one home run and eight RBI. He lacks Turner’s power but has hit well for average.

Thanks in part to Sosa and the team’s overall surge at the plate, Philadelphia doesn’t have to rush the 30-year-old back on the field.

Before the injury, Turner was the team’s top hitter, as he slashed .343/.392/.460/.852 in 33 games with 10 doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. He also had 10 stolen bases.

Turner joined the Phillies after signing a free-agent contract before the 2023 season.

Published
Matthew Postins

MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He also covers he Big 12 for Heartland College Sports.