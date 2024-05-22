Injured Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Hits On Field As Recovery Continues
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner hit on the field at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, before the Phillies took on the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Per The Athletic, Turner doesn’t like hitting on the field, but he did it anyway. He also ran on the field and said he was at 80 percent, meaning he’s not sprinting quite yet.
Still, that’s good news for his injury, which is a left hamstring strain that put him on the 10-day injured list on May 4 after he suffered during the game before when playing against the San Francisco Giants.
There is no change in his timetable, however. The Phillies still believe it will take their star shortstop six weeks to be ready to return to the field.
Turner is now nearly three weeks into that timetable.
Last week he progressed to taking ground balls, doing some light running and cuts in the batting cage.
In his absence, Edmundo Sosa has handled primary duties at shortstop and has done fine work. This season he has slashed .296/.406/.481/.887 with one home run and eight RBI. He lacks Turner’s power but has hit well for average.
Thanks in part to Sosa and the team’s overall surge at the plate, Philadelphia doesn’t have to rush the 30-year-old back on the field.
Before the injury, Turner was the team’s top hitter, as he slashed .343/.392/.460/.852 in 33 games with 10 doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. He also had 10 stolen bases.
Turner joined the Phillies after signing a free-agent contract before the 2023 season.