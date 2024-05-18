Philadelphia Phillies Skipper is Hoping Their Superstar Joins Team in London
The Philadelphia Phillies put the disappointment of not being able to complete their second consecutive sweep behind them and took the opener against their divisional opponent Washington Nationals on Friday.
It was business as usual for this team, getting out to an early lead and using the strength of their pitching staff to secure another win.
With a relatively clean bill of health so far, there has really only been one major injury they've dealt with while others have battled some bumps and bruises.
When Trea Turner was diagnosed with a hamstring strain back in early May, he was expecting to miss around six weeks of action.
Right now, the timetable hasn't changed, but manager Rob Thomson told reporters "he's doing very well." So well in fact that Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the plan is for him to travel with the team on their upcoming road trips to face the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants starting on May 24.
After that, the Phillies return home for a six-game slate before heading overseas for their London series against the New York Mets.
Thomson hopes the superstar shortstop will be able to make the trip even if he's not cleared to play.
That would put him around the five week mark since suffering the injury, one week shy of his projected timeline. Philadelphia isn't ready to put a firm timetable on when he could be back on the field, but there are some next steps they are laying out for Turner before then.
"Baserunning, sliding, probably some live [BPs]. Then get him into games and build up his innings, starting with probably five innings or six innings. Got to give him off days, DH days, so it takes a while," Thomson said according to Coffey.
This suggests there is going to be some sort of rehab assignment down in the minors before he makes his way back to the Major League diamond.
Still, it's a huge positive that he is progressing well as they look to get their team back to full strength once again.