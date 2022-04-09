"The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Bryson Stott’s Relatives on Major League Debut

More than 30 relatives showed up for Bryson Stott's Major League debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

Many took the long trip out from his hometown, Las Vegas, Nevada, to see Bryson pick up his first Major League hit, extra base-hit and RBI during Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day.

Inside the Phillies got a chance to speak with Bryson Stott's family following the game.

More than anything, the Stott family was proud of what Bryson accomplished, not just during his debut, but getting there in the first place.

"Very proud of everything he’s done to get here, not just the performance today, just everything he’s done to get here and everything he’s accomplished so far, it's been awesome," said Bryson's older brother Brennen Stott.

Bryson Stott was drafted out of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas by the Phillies with the 14th pick of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.

Since then he's played, and excelled, at every single level of the Phillies farm system, from his 2019 stint in Rookie-ball and with the Low-A Williamsport Crosscutters.

Unfortunately 2020 meant the suspension of the minor league season. But Bryson remained on the Phillies' radar and received an invite to the Phillies Alternate Site Training Camp in Allentown, PA at Coca-Cola Park.

Little did Bryson know, just a year later, he'd rocket all the way up through the Phillies minor league system to that same stadium.

Bryson started 2021 with a bang, slashing .288/.453/.548 in 22 games at High-A Jersey Shore before receiving a promotion to the Reading Fightin' Phils. Then, late in September, he received another promotion, this time back to Coca-Cola Park and the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

Bryson was getting ever closer to the majors.

He impressed so much during the 2021 season that the Phillies then shipped Bryson off to their Arizona Fall League affiliate, the Peoria Javelinas. There, against the top prospects in the game, Stott continued to hit, earning himself an invite to Major League spring training in 2022.

When the lockout struck MLB December 2, 2021, it spelled a death knell for many MLB stars who could no longer contact their clubs. But Bryson wasn't on the 40-man roster, he remained unaffected by the lockout and joined Phillies spring training in February with his fellow minor leagues.

By the time the lockout was lifted March 10, Stott had a head-start on his Major League teammates. He used that head-start to slash .419/.514/.581 in a breakout spring training performance, earning an Opening Day call-up as Phillies third baseman.

As the Phillies entered the playing field from Ashburn Alley, Bryson's mother Shana watched from the stands:

"I got pretty emotional a few times, it all became very real when the team walked out on the red carpet and then obviously the starting lineup and wearing number 5, this is what dreams are made of, and to watch your child’s dream come true is indescribable."

As emotional as his family today, Bryson remained calm, continuing to go about his same old routine.

"He’s just going about his business, he didn't seem too nervous, he seemed excited about the opportunity," said Brennen.

Bryson certainly did continue to go about his business, hitting just like he was in college and all throughout the minor leagues.

After a second inning line-out and fourth inning strikeout, Bryson picked up his first Major League hit in the bottom of the sixth, a single which loaded the bases for Matt Vierling.

Then, in the eighth, Bryson came through again in a big situation, knocking a double into the left field shadows, scoring Jean Segura from second and adding to the Phillies lead.

Bryson's day wasn't without blemish though. Playing third base, away form his natural position at shortstop, he committed an error in a costly four-run Oakland Athletics' seventh.

Watching the runs begin to pile-up Bryson's family started to become concerned, "I think the family was more nervous than him," Brennen said.

But Bryson retained his confidence, making two smooth plays to begin the top of the eighth and keep the Phillies lead at two runs.

As MLB's no. 45 prospect, and the Phillies no. 1 prospect, Bryson has huge expectations on his shoulders. But that burden doesn't seem to be weighing him down, it certainly didn't on Opening Day.

