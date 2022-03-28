Philadelphia Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster Prediction

The 2022 Philadelphia Phillies roster will be unlike one never seen before, not only because their high-powered offense may include the Phillies' best lineup since 2008, but for the new 28-man April roster introduced by MLB on Tuesday.

While the regular 26-man roster has a 13 pitcher limit, the 28-man roster will not include that arbitrary restriction. Expect to see the Phillies break camp with 10 arms in their bullpen, as opposed to the eight they’ll carry the rest of the year.

However, the true value of the Phillies ball club lies in the depth of its offense. The additions of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos eliminates some of the pressure from members of the 2021 squad, especially those who featured in an injury-riddled September lineup.

Here’s how that offense and pitching might look come April 8…

Lineup:

Kyle Schwarber, LF/DH

Schwarber was the first of two big bats the Phillies acquired in free agency. Although he came up through the system as a catcher, Schwarber has primarily appeared as a left fielder in his major league career. He’s expected to start a chunk of games in the corner outfield, but with the designated hitter making its way to the National League in 2022, and the 29-year-old not being known for his defense, Schwarber would slot in there perfectly for Philadelphia. In 61 plate appearances as DH last season, he hit to the tune of .333 with a 1.042 OPS. He also slugged 32 home runs on the year, including 17 when batting leadoff.

Jean Segura, 2B

As Segura enters his fourth season with the Phillies, he’s one of the more underrated second baseman in the league, from both an offensive and defensive standpoint. Since he joined the Phillies in 2019, Segura’s batted .282/.337/.427 with 33 home runs and 143 RBI. In 2021, Jean particularly shined with runners in scoring position, posting a .807 OPS and 45 RBI. He’s come up big when the team needed it and 2022 is expected to be much of the same for Segura. Additionally, his glove at second base is a bright spot on a team that is lacking defensively.

Bryce Harper, RF/DH

Coming off of the second MVP season of his career, and now with solid protection in the lineup, Harper is sure to have another big year. Ever since he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in February of 2019, Harper hasn’t disappointed. His .958 OPS, 83 home runs, and 231 RBI in a Phillies uniform since 2019 have kept Philadelphia afloa. Pair him with Schwarber, Castellanos, Hoskins, and Realmuto, it won’t solely be up to the reigning NL MVP anymore. Harper will continue to command right field for the Phillies, or appear as DH, in a dangerous lineup while new acquisition Nick Castellanos plays in the corner.

Nick Castellanos, LF/RF/DH

The second big signing of the offseason, Castellanos brings an edge to Philadelphia that they hadn’t previously possessed. His .309 BA, .939 OPS, 34 home runs and 100 RBI in 2021 earned him his first All-Star Game appearance and Silver Slugger Award. Castellanos is a natural right fielder, but manager Joe Girardi stated that Castellanos could also see some time in left field in 2022. Castellanos said during his introductory press conference that he prefers to bat in the middle of the lineup, thus making the Phillies lineup a lot less top-heavy than it was in 2021. Yet another outfielder where defense isn’t his strongest asset, Castellanos will likely appear as DH as well.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B/DH

Adding Schwarber and Castellanos takes a lot of pressure off of Hoskins in the lineup, and he’s likely to thrive as a result. Before he went down with an injury that subsequently ended his 2021 campaign, Hoskins was unstoppable. Overall, he belted 27 homers, drove in 71 runs, and posted a .864 OPS last season. The 29-year-old’s career-high in homers came in 2018 when he slugged 34, and with Phillies new hitting coach Kevin Long now driving the ship, it’s possible Hoskins reaches 40 for the season. While Rhys is still the Phillies primary first baseman, he’s also expected to DH in a large chunk of games in 2022, especially with his defense leaving much to be desired.

J.T. Realmuto, C

As Realmuto is entering his fourth season behind the dish for Philadelphia, he looks to produce more offensively than he did in 2021. While last season wasn’t terrible for the All-Star catcher, having slashed .263/.343/.439 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI while battling injury, Realmuto looks to replicate that of his 2019 season. During that 2019 season he hit eight more homers, drove in 10 more runners, and posted a .820 OPS. He also caught 43 runners stealing, good for a NL-leading 47% CS% in 2019, compared to just 10 CS and 26% in 2021.

Didi Gregorius, SS/3B

It’s fair to say that Gregorius had an awful year in 2021 both at the plate and on the field. He posted a career-low .209 BA and career-high 18 errors at shortstop. However, it’s been reported that Gregorius’ bout with pseudogout and other injuries in 2021 heavily contributed to his struggles.

If spring training is any indication, Didi is feeling more like himself, having blasted two home runs and possessing an 1.139 OPS in 16 ABs thus far. While he was told that he would have to compete for the Opening Day shortstop job with top-prospect Bryson Stott, all signs point toward Didi being in the infield come April 8—whether that be at shortstop or third base.

Matt Vierling, CF

Since the conclusion of last season, it’s been fairly obvious that the Phillies are high on Vierling, and for good reason. The 25-year-old impressed in 34 games last season, and has continued through 2022 spring training.

While Girardi hinted at a possible platoon in center field between Vierling and Odubel Herrera when spring training began, Herrera’s oblique injury has sidelined him and he will not be ready for Opening Day. This indicates that Vierling could have the starting job in center all to himself, but the club could also decide to split his time with that of Adam Haseley. However, Vierling will likely see the most time in the middle outfield.

Bryson Stott, SS/3B

As Inside the Phillies has ranked him as Philadelphia’s #1 overall prospect, Stott’s arrival to the major leagues has been highly anticipated due to his breakout in the minors and Arizona Fall League in 2021. Although the 24-year-old was supposedly competing with Gregorius for the starting shortstop job, Stott has seen time at third base during spring training as well, with Girardi stating, “It’s something we’re gonna look at.”

Both Stott and Gregorius have outperformed the struggling Alec Bohm this spring, so it’s possible that they both earn a roster spot while Bohm begins 2022 in the minors or is included in a trade. Either way, the 2019 14th overall pick has dazzled this spring, with a home run, three RBI, and impressive discipline at the plate. Girardi and the Phillies have expressed their desire to play him everyday should he make the 2022 Opening Day roster, which is likely.

Bench:

Johan Camargo, UTILITY

Camargo seems to be slated for a bench role, covering all of third base (8 OAA career), shortstop (-1 OAA career), and second base (3 OAA career). His plus glove at the hot corner will be a welcome addition, and he’s no slouch at short or second. There does seem to be an alternate reality in which Bohm is traded, and Camargo becomes the Phillies Opening Day third baseman…but we’ll leave that to the rumor mill.

Garrett Stubbs, C/1B/OF

While Donny Sands is impressing with his bat in spring, Garrett Stubbs will almost certainly be crowned the Phillies backup catcher when the team breaks camp. His super-utility capability makes him an ideal candidate for a bench spot, with pinch-hitting taking a back seat thanks to the newly introduced universal DH.

Adam Haseley, OF

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies have nine outfielders on their 40-man roster. Herrera, Símon Muzziotti and Jhailyn Ortiz, who still have a ways to go, and Mickey Moniak—who I would love to put in this spot, but will likely begin his year in Triple-A, in hopes to continue the improvements he’s made this spring.

That leaves us with Adam Haseley, the Phillies first-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft, who has returned after a brief hiatus from baseball. Philadelphia hopes Haseley will flash a decent glove in center field, as well as translate his impressive bat-to-ball skills to the major leagues. He’s a great story, and certainly easy to root for.

Nick Maton, UTILITY

A benefactor of expanded 28-man rosters, Maton will surely get the call to Philadelphia—for April at least. Maton carries a very good glove, though the numbers didn’t show it last season. He has the potential to be a well-above-average defender at second base, and can certainly cover shortstop and third. He was also taking reps in the outfield last year (which may have had more to do with circumstance) but it’s certainly not something to rule out.

One would expect Maton to be the odd man out when rosters decrease back to 26, as he still carries minor league options, and could also use some regular at-bats in Lehigh Valley—though he certainly has a chance to impact this team in the future.

Pitchers:

Starting Rotation:

Aaron Nola, RHP

Joe Girardi has already pegged Nola to start Opening Day on April 8. There are a few locks to make the roster, and Nola is certainly one of them. He’ll make his fifth consecutive Opening Day start, dating back to 2018.

Kyle Gibson, RHP

While the Phillies rotation looks to be solidified, injuries and visa issues have held back a few of their top end starts. Due to 2022’s shortened spring training, that is especially concerning given that they’ll have little time to ramp back up to full strength. Gibson, Nola and Falter are the only three Phillies to make multiple spring starts thus far. Gibson should hit the ground running on Opening Day.

Zach Eflin, RHP

Eflin appeared in his first game action since July 16, 2021 on Saturday. He was characteristically efficient, facing six batters and recording six outs. Nevertheless, Eflin is still behind schedule, recovering from knee surgery he received in September of 2021. He should be ready to pitch by the time his turn comes up in the rotation after Opening Day, but it will take some time to build up to a starter's workload.

Ranger Suárez, LHP

Suárez was sidelined from joining the Phillies at spring camp for almost a week due to visa issues. He still hasn’t made a start for the Phillies this spring, or even been scheduled to start as of Sunday. Suárez has shown remarkable adaptability in his time as a swingman in 2021, building up to a full starter's workload in just a few weeks after transitioning from closer in August.

Zack Wheeler, RHP

Wheeler’s ability to end up with freak injury issues hasn’t left him since he left the New York Mets. In 2020, he tore a fingernail zipping his pants and is now behind schedule after dealing with shoulder issues in December and the flu this spring.

All of this has put Wheeler well behind schedule. Like Suarez, he’s yet to be scheduled to start a spring game. It’s possible Wheeler is so far behind he may not make the Opening Day roster, but the Phillies may as well build him up to full strength in the majors, rather than wasting him in the minors.

Bullpen:

Corey Knebel, RHP

It seems like everything has pointed to Knebel filling out the closer role for the Phillies. Now without longtime fireman Hector Neris, Knebel is the logical decision to finish games in 2022. He’s been highly effective too this spring. Knebel’s only faced seven batters, but he’s retired six of them and he’s spotting his iconic 12-6 curveball well.

Brad Hand, LHP

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies will face Juan Soto’s Washington Nationals 19 times this year. They’ll need a consistent lefty out of the pen to keep him off base and his home runs out of the ballpark. Hand has not been impressive this spring, but he’ll still be an integral part of the bullpen whether or not his spring goes well.

Jeurys Famillia, RHP

Like Hand, Familia was brought into the Phillies bullpen to provide some consistency in the aggregate, but perhaps not on a night-to-night basis. Familia’s command struggles are well documented and he’ll make fans sweat late in games. By the end of the year, he should be counted on to have an ERA in the high 3’s, just like he’s done since 2020.

Jose Alvarado, LHP

Alvarado has been strangely absent from Phillies spring training. The only news from him has been an agreement with the Phillies front office to avoid arbitration. Even if he gets a late start to his spring season, he won't have to build up to multiple innings of work. Like Hand and Familia, Alvarado’s stats will probably look fine by the end of the season, but his walk-rate will almost certainly cause problems for the Phillies late in games.

Seranthony Dominguez, RHP

No pitcher, no player, has impressed more in spring training than Seranthony Dominguez. After missing two and a half seasons with a failed UCL rehab, then Tommy John surgery, Dominguez had a tough battle ahead of him. But it seems like he’s come back stronger than ever.

He’s hit 98mph with solid fastball command and a devastating slider that’s unlike anything Dominguez has thrown before. If Knebel goes down with an injury this season, Dominguez might be the man to fill the closer role.

Connor Brogdon, RHP

When Brogdon wasn’t injured in 2021, he was one of the most dependable relievers in the Phillies bullpen, pitching to a 3.43 ERA and 3.78 FIP. Aside from one game in which he allowed two three-run home runs to the San Francisco Giants, he had a 2.53 ERA.

Bailey Falter, LHP

If any of the Phillies regular starters are unavailable come Opening Day, Falter will slot nicely into the rotation. His 2021 was a season marred by a COVID-19 infection, but he’ll look to bounce back stronger in 2022.

Damon Jones, LHP

Jones has been solid for the Phillies in spring training. His curveball has worked to fool major league hitters and he’s allowed one run and three strikeouts in three innings. Jones will likely be added to the Phillies pen in April to provide support for the starters. Jones’ ability to go multiple innings will be especially valuable given the shortened spring.

Nick Nelson, RHP

Nelson provides many similar qualities to Jones, but from the other side of the rubber. While Jones can tackle primarily left-handed lineups out of the bullpen, Nelson will handle righties in long relief. He has eight strikeouts and just one run allowed in five spring innings. A former New York Yankee, Girardi and the Phillies front office are high on him after a lackluster start to his career in the Bronx.

Ryan Sherriff, LHP

With an injury to Sam Coonrod sidelining him for Opening Day, someone has to take his place. Sherriff benefits from being a lefty and for being on the 40-man roster. Though he's only pitched 44.1 career innings, his ERA in that span is 3.65 and his FIP 3.98. Coming out of the Tampa Bay Rays organization, it's possible Sherriff can be a serviceable bullpen piece to start the season for the Phillies.

