Philadelphia Phillies Demote Two Pitchers to Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Phillies Demote Two Pitchers to Lehigh Valley

Christopher Sánchez and Damon Jones were both optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following last night's Philadelphia Phillies' loss to the New York Mets.

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

April is over and so are expanded rosters. Due to the shortened spring training, MLB allowed teams to carry 28 players, instead of the usual 26-man roster.

With the arrival of the May 2 deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies have made their final roster cuts. Left-handed long-relievers Damon Jones and Christopher Sánchez have both been optioned back to Triple-A.

Sánchez had been on the Phillies roster since Opening Day and operated as mop-up relief in high scoring games. He made four appearances for 10.0 innings pitched and a 5.40 ERA.

Jones had made the Opening Day roster, but was optioned to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on April 14, then recalled 12 days later on April 26 when Bailey Falter was demoted.

On the season, Jones made four appearances with 4.2 innings pitched for a 9.64 ERA.

Both Sánchez and Jones will likely be made starters at Triple-A. The Phillies minor league rotational depth is notoriously low. Only Colton Easton has made regularly competent starts at Lehigh Valley this year.

The Phillies have especially high expectations for Sánchez. He was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in Nov. 2019 for Curtis Mead who's blossomed into a top-100 prospect and continued to rake at Double-A in 2022.

This likely isn't the last the Phillies will see of Sánchez and Jones in the Major Leagues this year; both will be on the cusp of the big league roster should they perform adequately at Triple-A.

