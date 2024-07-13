Philadelphia Phillies Eyeing Power Hitting Infielder in Latest Mock Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in baseball and sit atop the NL East. With one of the best power hitting lineups in the game, the lineup is a tough one to face. After making back-to-back appearances in the NLCS, there aren't a lot of holes on the team. With the draft coming up on Sunday, Philadelphia will look to supplement the system in the back half of the first round. In MLB Pipeline's latest mock draft, they took infielder Tommy White.
Tommy White is a third baseman from Louisiana State University and maybe one of the most famous college players in the country. During his freshman year at North Carolina State University, White hit nine home runs in his first eight games and set the NCAA record for freshman home runs with 27.
After his freshman year, he transferred to LSU where he continued to hit for power. In both his sophomore and junior years, White hit 24 homers. In 2024, he paired his 24 home runs with 70 RBI and a slashline of .330/.401/.638 with a 1.039 OPS. While it was a step back from his 1.158 OPS in 2023, he was still an intergal part of the LSU lineup.
Although it was down this past season, White's power is his best tool, rating at a 60 on the 20-80 scale, according to his scouting report. He provides "huge right-handed power to all fields with strength, bat speed and uncanny ability to barrel balls."
Though, he isn't just a slugger. His hit tool is rated as above average and shows "impressive exit velocities." He also shows good plate discipline, with 27 walks to just 38 strikeouts this past season.
While White has a knack for hitting, the defense is a big question mark. He was primarily a DH at NC State, but went on to play third at LSU. He doesn't have a lot of range and just an average arm, so it's unlikely the 21-year-old will stick at the hot corner.
At the end of the day, White's move will either be to first or back to DH. His bat will continue to force him into the lineup, but his limited mobility will be restrictive.
The Phillies have dealt with the conundrum in the past, having to figure out how to get both Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber in the lineup despite their defensive abilities. But, if White does slip this far in the draft, it's going to add yet another dangerous bat to an already great lineup.