Phillies Sign Cubs Reliever Coming Off a Career Year

The Philadelphia Phillies got their 56 home run slugger in Kyle Schwarber back. Philadelphia then made sure to go after a right-handed outfielder and landed Adolis García, essentially putting Nick Castellanos’ Phillie career to an end but that’s another story. Now the Phillies addressed their bullpen and added a reliever whose 2025 campaign was his best so far in his eight-year career.

MLB Insider and FanSided writer Robert Murray first reported the Phillies were closing in on signing RHP Brad Keller. The Athletics’ Matt Gelb finalized the two-year, $22 million deal.

Keller, 30, displayed a 2.07 ERA and 0.962 WHIP across 69.2 innings for the Chicago Cubs last season. He pitched 68 games, 67 as a reliever, and had a 9.7 SO/9. Keller’s 27.2 K% was his career best compared to 19.6%, his previous high. Keller limited batters to a .182 AVG and .512 OPS, a drastic drop-off from the season prior where oppositions hit .274 with a .830 OPS. The Cubs depended on Keller heavily in the postseason as he pitched all five games and had a 1.59 ERA with two saves.

His arsenal consists of a four-seam fastball averaging 97.2 mph and features a changeup and sinker too. Keller utilizes his sweeper/slider combo 31% of the time mostly against righties who batted .148 off him.

Brad Keller's 3Ks in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/Jar9QugsZ5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 16, 2025

Keller started in 105 matchups from 2018-22 when he entered the big leagues with Kansas City. His role has been in the bullpen since the 2024 season after undergoing Thoracic Outlet Surgery in 2023. Philadelphia intends to use the fully healthy Keller as a reliever.

The Phillies already have their setup man in José Alvarado and closer role fulfilled with Jhoan Duran. Keller provides another option for the Phillies late in the contest, pitching in 35 eighth innings and securing the save on three occasions last year. He is a reliable option over other RHP’s Orion Kerkering, Max Lazar, and recently added Rule-5 selection Zach McCambley.

Philadelphia also inked minor-league contracts with Bryse Wilson, Jordan Hernandez, Trevor Richards, and Michael Mercado with prior big-league experience. At the very least, the Phillies bullpen improved and if Keller can emulate his 2025 season or come close to it, the deal looks good. I mean Keller’s signing can’t be any worse than the Phillies past offseason with Jordan Romano and Joe Ross. Right?

