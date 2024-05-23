Philadelphia Phillies Reach A Mark Last Set In The 1800s
The Philadelphia Phillies are baseball's best team and have been off to a historic start in the 2024 season.
Over their last 34 games, Philadelphia is 28-6. Per Ryan Spaeder, the last time they reached that many wins in that same span was in 1892.
The Phillies have the best record in MLB and are 2.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees. They also lead in run differential, +83 on their opponents this season.
A lot has been made of their schedule up to this point of the season, only playing three games against teams with a winning record. That was their season opening series against the Atlanta Braves when they went 1-2.
Despite the weak schedule, it's clear that the team is playing at a high level this season and actually very good. It doesn't feel like a fluke.
It has been done with the combined dominance of the starting rotation and their offensive starpower.
It's impossible to talk about this team without mentioning the breakout season of Ranger Suarez. The 28-year-old pitcher has a 1.36 ERA and league leading 0.788 WHIP. This level of dominance has not been seen from him before, even in 2021 when he also had a 1.36 ERA.
What's even crazier, is that he might not even be the team's best starter. His teammate, Zack Wheeler, is the current favorite to walk away with the NL Cy Young at the end of the season.
The offense has been led by a breakout season from former first round selection Alec Bohm. He's slashing .333/.391/.533, showing consistent performances throughout the season.
While Bohm and Bryce Harper are batting above .900 OPA, three batters are below .740. Nick Castellanos, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber are all slumping to start this season.
The Phillies are dominating baseball and doing it without their offense playing up to their full potential. If the struggling stars snap out of it, things will get even scarier for the rest of the league.