Did Bryce Harper's New Walk-Up Song Propel His Season?
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has recently made a change that might have made a huge impact on his season, and it has nothing to do with his at the plate.
Recently Bryce Harper added a new song to his walk-up repertoire and has been on a hot streak ever since.
New country hit 'A Bar Song' by Shaboozey has been playing Harper to the plate for the past week and it just happened to be his best week of the season.
The first three games with his new song, Harper hit a home run in each game and had at least three RBIs.
His slashing line over the past seven days, entering Saturday, was an absurd .455/.539/.909 with the three long balls and 11 RBIs.
The 31-year-old had a very rough start to the year, with a .230 entering May, but got it back up to a more normal .270.
Philadelphia has an interesting history with walk-up songs. One of the most popular baseball videos of the past few years being Bryson Stott walking up to 'A-Ok' before hitting a grand slam in the 2023 Wild Card round.
Harper had his own moment, hitting a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays last week with his new song.
The Phillies have done well without Harper playing at a high level, still owning the best record in baseball. The offense is ranked within the top-five of the league for OPS, runs, WAR and wOBA among other categories.
A lot of the slack was picked up by the breakout performance of Alec Bohm and continued high-level of play from Trea Turner.
The next Philadelphia batter that needs a wake-up call is Nick Castellanos, who currently has just a .571. Maybe he should follow suit with Harper and try a new walk-up song.