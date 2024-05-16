Phillies Superstar Progressing in Injury Recovering Despite Pessimistic Timeline
On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies will go for a sweep over the New York Mets for the second straight series as they won the first two games on the road before heading back home and winning the opener.
It's been a dominating early portion of the season for the Phillies that has started to see some bumps and bruises pile up.
After being a victim of injuries at the beginning of the year in 2023, they got out of Spring Training with virtually a clean bill of health.
That has started to change a bit as Trea Turner was moved to the injured list, J.T. Realmuto missed multiple games, and Kyle Shcwarber tweaked his back that caused him to sit for a couple.
But, while Realmuto and Schwarber returned to the lineup, it will still be a bit until Philadelphia's superstar shortstop is back after suffering a strained left hamstring.
Turner initially said he expected to miss six weeks, and his projected timeline of him being activated sometime around mid-to-late-July seems to be on par with that prediction, however, the Phillies got some good news when he was taking ground balls and lightly running before Wednesday's game.
This is a good step in his recovery.
Hamstring injuries are always tricky to deal with, especially for someone playing at shortstop, so both parties are likely going to be as cautious as possible when going through his rehab.
Turner even went through his normal batting cage routine and took some swings, but that still hasn't changed the timeline as manager Rob Thomson provided no update on anything related to a firm date he might return.
Philadelphia has been able to handle his absence well based on the depth and strength of their roster, but there's no doubt they are missing him as many players have shuffled through different spots on defense that isn't their normal positions.
Plus, the 30-year-old was in the midst of a bounce back season after struggling in his first during 2023.
Turner was slashing .343/.392/.460 with two homers, 10 doubles, and nine RBI before suffering his injury.
When he does return, sky is the limit for this team.