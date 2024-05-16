Philadelphia Phillies Continue Looking at Greater Goals During Hot Stretch
The Philadelphia Phillies were the first team to 20 wins. After Aaron Nola dominated their division rivals to cover for their short-handed offensive lineup, they were the first to 30 wins.
With their opening victory in their two-game home slate against the New York Mets, they are now two clear of the next-best team in Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees.
It's been an excellent start for the Phillies, something they aimed for during Spring Training.
But, despite accomplishing that goal so far, they still have their sights set on the greatest goal of all: hosting a parade down Broad Street after winning their first World Series championship since 2008.
"I mean, it’s a great start, you know? But we have to finish," manager Rob Thomson said according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.
That's been the sentiment from everyone in the clubhouse. They're certainly happy they have put themselves in an early position where they can compete for an NL East title, but their shortcomings in the playoffs the past two years have continued to be a driving factor.
It's also something that has kept players focused on what their roles are, something that can be hard to come by with limited playing time for many who aren't regularly on the field.
"Everyone here is willing to do anything they can to win. And when you have a clubhouse like that, and guys that are going to back you no matter what, you get good results," backup catcher Garrett Stubbs said.
This was evident when the 30-year-old was thrust into the starting role after J.T. Realmuto got some extended time off after battling an issue with his knee.
Philadelphia turned to Stubbs and gave him the opportunity to start three consecutive games for the first time in his Major League career.
While the offensive output wasn't there, going 1-12 with an RBI, he was behind the plate catching Nola during his gem that earned the Phillies their 30th victory.
Other players are having to step up, as well, with Trea Turner on the injured list.
Edmundo Sosa has been thrust into the starting shortstop role, Whit Merrifield is being used as the super utilityman that he was signed to be, and others are rotating across other positions in the field to make up for their superstar being absent.
That's what good teams do.
Philadelphia is hoping this is the groundwork that allows them to become a great team who wins the last game of the season.