Report: Kris Bryant Signs with Colorado Rockies

Wednesday morning the Philadelphia Phillies got their outfielder in Kyle Schwarber, just a few hours later, the Colorado Rockies got their man in Kris Bryant.

On Monday, it was reported by Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports that the Colorado Rockies were 'aggressively pursuing' Kris Bryant. By Wednesday evening, the Rockies made the deal official, they're in agreement on a deal with the former NL MVP, per Heyman.

Bryant will presumably replace nine-time Gold Glove Award winner Nolan Arenado at the hot corner after he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for pennies in February 2021.

The Bryant deal comes after weeks of speculation on where the top free agent would land. Bryant was linked to the Phillies, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres in free agency.

The 30-year-old was dealt at the 2021 MLB trade deadline by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Between the two clubs, he slashed .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI. He was also named to his fourth All-Star Game.

