Opinion: Alec Bohm is Exactly What Philadelphia Needs, but he Deserves to be Traded

It's August 18, 2021 and Alec Bohm is just three days away from the first demotion of his career. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a momentum-killing sweep at the Arizona Diamondbacks as Bohm strikes out for the tenth time in his last 26 at-bats.

Eagle-eyed viewers and lip readers will catch him saying, "I can't f*cking hit," as he walks back to the dugout. It wouldn't be the last time cameras shone on Bohm at the wrong time.

Looking for a response to his now infamous lip read comments, reporters found Bohm in the Phillies' clubhouse following Monday evening's comeback win over the New York Mets.

But unlike other Philadelphia athletes, who in the past have shied away from media following outbursts, Bohm made a move which showed both respect for the Philadelphians he had bad-mouthed, and a newfound maturity.

"Look, emotions got the best of me. I said it. Do I mean it? No. It's a frustrating night for me, obviously," Bohm said. "I made a few mistakes in the field. These people, these fans, they just want to win... I'm sorry... I don't mean that."

In a twist fate of fate stranger than Ben Simmons going from NBA Rookie of the Year to Philadelphia's greatest sports villain, Bohm will receive cheers next time he's introduced at Citizens Bank Park, if not a standing ovation.

There's perhaps only one city in a world where a bust prospect can say, "I f*cking hate this place," and be rewarded for it by the fans. What Philadelphian hasn't said that about their home?

It can be a frustrating place, from traffic on I-76 to PPA to the endless stream of rats and roaches, nearly everyone who's lived in Philadelphia has said something similar at some point in their lives.

That's why Bohm will be cheered, he was candid, he was blunt, he's one of us, he's the homegrown baseball icon Philadelphia needs. But he will never succeed with the Phillies, the team simply isn't built to cater to his skill set.

Bohm is built to hit the baseball and hit it hard, yet the Phillies already have a variety of sluggers just like him who are more dependable and less expendable. Bohm isn't going to replace Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, and especially not Bryce Harper anytime soon, so the only place for him is third base.

We've clearly seen that Bohm is a guy who plays with his heart on his sleeve, his emotions dictate how he'll play on a night-to-night basis, and if he's making mistakes on the defensive side, that will compound with mistakes on the offensive side.

If Bohm ever wants to succeed as a major leaguer he needs to be moved to first base or designated hitter. The Phillies don't owe him that switch—and it will never happen in Philadelphia barring injury—but Bohm deserves it.

He's put in more effort than a host of fellow Philadelphia busts. Working tirelessly to improve his defense and become a serviceable player for the Phillies over the course of two offseasons.

His work with Bobby Dickerson has been well noted. Imagine if Ben Simmons had worked as interminably as Bohm to improve his shooting, how would the narrative around him be different? And imagine if one day Bohm simply refused to throw the ball to first, how would his narrative be different?

Bohm deserves to play, he deserves regular playing time, and if fans want to see him at his best, Bohm deserves that playing time at first base. The Phillies only option now is to trade Alec Bohm.

