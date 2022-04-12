Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Nelson Shines in 2022 Season Debut

Skip to main content
Phillies' Nelson Shines in 2022 Season Debut

Phillies' Nelson Shines in 2022 Season Debut

Don't let the Alec Bohm discourse distract from Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Nelson's standout performance against the New York Mets on Monday.

© Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Don't let the Alec Bohm discourse distract from Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Nelson's standout performance against the New York Mets on Monday.

It's safe to say that Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suárez's first start of the 2022 MLB season did not go according to plan. Through 2.2 innings, Suárez allowed five hits, three runs, and picked up a walk and a strikeout. 

However, the 26-year-old lefty got no help from the defense behind him—particularly from Alec Bohm over at third base—who committed three errors in three innings. 

Additionally, Suárez is still in the midst of increasing his pitch count and stretching out after his late arrival to spring training. After throwing 30+ pitches in the first inning, Suárez was bound to have a short start, and he was lifted after hurling 63.

Nick Nelson, acquired in the offseason from the New York Yankees, made his 2022 season debut in relief of Suárez, and did not disappoint.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The 26-year-old Florida native pitched a whopping four innings, and allowed just one hit, one walk, and picked up two strikeouts on 45 pitches. The right-hander's changeup was dominant all night, and kept the New York Mets' offense at bay, outside of a run that Seranthony Domínguez allowed in the seventh.

It's an incredibly encouraging outing from Nelson, as he single-handedly kept Philadelphia in the game and in a position to win. Being able to receive that kind of production on the mound was extremely refreshing for the Phillies' offense. Without his standout performance, they likely would not have been able to come-from-behind to secure the win.

Let's hope Philadelphia has unlocked something in Nelson that his previous suitors have failed to, and he's able to eat innings for the Phillies in long relief this year.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_18069505
Opinions

Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Nelson Shines in 2022 Season Debut

By Lauren Amour13 minutes ago
USATSI_18052941
News

Joe Girardi on Corey Knebel's absence: 'He's got some flu-like symptoms...'

By Declan Harris2 hours ago
USATSI_18069005
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Offense Sparks Come-From-Behind Win Against New York Mets

By Ben Silver15 hours ago
USATSI_16534796
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Look To Reignite Offense as New York Mets Come to Town

By Declan Harris22 hours ago
inside the phillies 16x9
Opinions

Inside the Phillies Podcast: Jean Segura is the Philadelphia Phillies Most Valuable Player

By Ben SilverApr 11, 2022
USATSI_15797762
Prospects

Painter, Rojas, O'Hoppe Shine: Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap

By Alex CarrApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18045407
Opinions

Top Takeaways From Philadelphia Phillies Opening Series

By Lauren AmourApr 10, 2022
USATSI_18056611
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Drop Final Game of Series to Oakland Athletics, 4-1

By Lauren AmourApr 10, 2022