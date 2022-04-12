Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Nelson Shines in 2022 Season Debut

It's safe to say that Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suárez's first start of the 2022 MLB season did not go according to plan. Through 2.2 innings, Suárez allowed five hits, three runs, and picked up a walk and a strikeout.

However, the 26-year-old lefty got no help from the defense behind him—particularly from Alec Bohm over at third base—who committed three errors in three innings.

Additionally, Suárez is still in the midst of increasing his pitch count and stretching out after his late arrival to spring training. After throwing 30+ pitches in the first inning, Suárez was bound to have a short start, and he was lifted after hurling 63.

Nick Nelson, acquired in the offseason from the New York Yankees, made his 2022 season debut in relief of Suárez, and did not disappoint.

The 26-year-old Florida native pitched a whopping four innings, and allowed just one hit, one walk, and picked up two strikeouts on 45 pitches. The right-hander's changeup was dominant all night, and kept the New York Mets' offense at bay, outside of a run that Seranthony Domínguez allowed in the seventh.

It's an incredibly encouraging outing from Nelson, as he single-handedly kept Philadelphia in the game and in a position to win. Being able to receive that kind of production on the mound was extremely refreshing for the Phillies' offense. Without his standout performance, they likely would not have been able to come-from-behind to secure the win.

Let's hope Philadelphia has unlocked something in Nelson that his previous suitors have failed to, and he's able to eat innings for the Phillies in long relief this year.

