MLB, Apple Announce Streaming Deal For Exclusive Friday Night Games

Major League Baseball and Apple announced an over-the-top streaming deal Tuesday, bringing “Friday Night Baseball” to MLB fans.

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows that will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins. In addition to “Friday Night Baseball,” fans in the US will be able to enjoy “MLB Big Inning,” a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content. -Apple

Courtesy of Apple

Games on "Friday Night Baseball" will be exclusive to Apple TV+, but free from local broadcast restrictions, meaning no blackouts. Fans can access these games across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

For a limited time, "Friday Night Baseball" will be available to fans without the need for a subscription to Apple TV+.

“Friday Night Baseball” will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Apple also announced the list of countries will expand at a later date.

According to Forbes, the steaming deal is worth $85 million annually over seven years with Apple paying a $55 million rights fee and $30 million worth of advertising.

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook