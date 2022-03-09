Skip to main content

MLB, Apple Announce Streaming Deal For Exclusive Friday Night Games

MLB, Apple announce "Friday Night Baseball," bringing big league baseball to a major over-the-top streaming platform.

Major League Baseball and Apple announced an over-the-top streaming deal Tuesday, bringing “Friday Night Baseball” to MLB fans.

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows that will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins.

In addition to “Friday Night Baseball,” fans in the US will be able to enjoy “MLB Big Inning,” a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Baseball fans in the US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.

-Apple

Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero

Games on "Friday Night Baseball" will be exclusive to Apple TV+, but free from local broadcast restrictions, meaning no blackouts. Fans can access these games across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
Play

MLB, Apple Announce Streaming Deal For Exclusive Friday Night Games

MLB, Apple announce "Friday Night Baseball," bringing big league baseball to a major over-the-top streaming platform.

By Chris Halicke36 seconds ago
36 seconds ago
Mar. 4, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Locked gates instead of packed lines at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-USA TODAY NETWORK
Play

Lockout ... Progress? MLB, MLBPA To Continue CBA Talks Wednesday

After nearly 17 hours at the bargaining table on Tuesday, MLB and the MLBPA continue negotiations on Wednesday in hopes of an agreement that could salvage a full season.

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
1 hour ago
base bigger
Play

Bigger Bases? Here's Major League Baseball's Post-Lockout Plan

So the bigger base problem is solved. Now, if only Major League Baseball could solve its biggest problem of all.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

For a limited time, "Friday Night Baseball" will be available to fans without the need for a subscription to Apple TV+.

“Friday Night Baseball” will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Apple also announced the list of countries will expand at a later date.

According to Forbes, the steaming deal is worth $85 million annually over seven years with Apple paying a $55 million rights fee and $30 million worth of advertising.

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
Around MLB

MLB, Apple Announce Streaming Deal For Exclusive Friday Night Games

By Chris Halicke36 seconds ago
Mar. 4, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Locked gates instead of packed lines at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Lockout ... Progress? MLB, MLBPA To Continue CBA Talks Wednesday

By Chris Halicke1 hour ago
base bigger
News

Bigger Bases? Here's Major League Baseball's Post-Lockout Plan

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Texas Rangers Spring Training
News

Rangers Notes: Latest on CBA Talks, Minor League Camp Opens

By Chris HalickeMar 7, 2022
Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
News

Reports: CBA Negotiations 'Deadlocked' Between MLB, MLBPA

By Chris HalickeMar 6, 2022
pizza braves
News

MLB Lockout: Players Get Pizza Jobs at Papa John's

By Mike FisherMar 6, 2022
Mar 15, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Signs at Surprise Stadium point toward Kansas City Missouri and Arlington Texas following the cancellation of spring training games due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

More Spring Training Games Canceled Due to MLB Lockout

By Chris HalickeMar 5, 2022
Texas Rangers Spring Training
News

Heading to Rangers Spring Training - To Play Golf Only

By Richie WhittMar 4, 2022
Oct 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view of batting practice baseballs before game one of the 2021 ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Notes: CBA Talks Continue, Post-Lockout Frenzy, Pitcher Undergoes Elbow Surgery

By Chris HalickeMar 3, 2022