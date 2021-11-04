MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

The Major League Baseball offseason is officially underway. Despite the looming doom of the current CBA expiring at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 without a new agreement in place that would surely turn the Hot Stove ice cold, there is a talented and deep free agent class with many teams locked and loaded to spend this winter, including the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers will likely be interested in looking at the outfield market to add an impact bat or two to a lineup that ranked near the very bottom of baseball in every offensive category. Therefore, fans should keep an eye or two on this free agent class of outfielders.

You can track the latest news, rumors and signings of the free agent outfielders right here on InsideTheRangers.com. These players are grouped by their most-played position, and are listed in order by their respective bWAR (Baseball Reference's Wins Above Replacement). Each player's seasonal age for the 2022 season will also be in parentheses.

Left Fielders

Kyle Schwarber (29, 3.2) -- mutual option

Mark Canha (33, 2.5 WAR)

Tommy Pham (34, 1.4)

Andrew McCutchen (35, 1.3)

Eddie Rosario (30, 1.1)

Corey Dickerson (33, 0.3)

Jon Jay (37, 0.1)

Jurickson Profar (29, 0.0) -- can opt out

Joc Pederson (30, 0.0) -- mutual option

Jason Martin (26, -0.3)

Gerardo Parra (35, -0.5)

Matt Joyce (37, -0.5)

Center Fielders

Starling Marte (33, 4.7 WAR)

Chris Taylor (31, 2.7)

Odúbel Herrera (30, 1.8)

Brett Gardner (38, 1.0) -- player/club option

Kevin Pillar (33, 0.5)

Billy Hamilton (31, 0.3)

Delino DeShields (29, 0.2)

Jake Marisnick (31, 0.2) -- mutual option

Ender Inciarte (31, -0.1) -- club option

Juan Lagares (33, -0.3)

Cameron Maybin (35, -0.3)

Albert Almora Jr. (28, -0.8)

Ian Desmond (36, N/A)

Right Fielders

Nick Castellanos (30 3.3 WAR)

Adam Duvall (33, 3.1) -- declined mutual option, arbitration eligible

Avisaíl García (31, 2.9)

Michael Conforto (29, 0.9)

Charlie Blackmon (35, 0.9) -- player option

Jarrod Dyson (37, 0.1)

Kole Calhoun (34, -0.1) -- club option

Steven Souza Jr. (33, -0.2)

Dexter Fowler (36, -0.2)

Jorge Soler (30, -0.4)

Adam Eaton (33, -0.7)

Gregory Polanco (30, -1.3) -- club option

News and Rumors

Nov. 4: Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has opted out of his contract with Cincinnati, becoming a free agent. He had two years and $34 million remaining on his deal, but will be seeking a lengthier and richer contract after having a great offensive season with the Reds. Cincinnati can still tender Castellanos the $18.4 million qualifying offer, which Castellanos would likely turn down.

Brewers outfielder Avisaíl García declined his half of a $12 million mutual option, earning a $2 million buyout. He will now enter free agency.

Jackie Bradley Jr., who could have become a free agent, will exercise his $9.5 million player option and return to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall declined his half of his $7 million mutual option, receiving his $3 million buyout. He has less than six years of service time, meaning he is still under Atlanta's control should they wish to tender him a contract. If he is non-tendered, he will become a free agent.

Phillies declined club options on Andrew McCutchen and Odúbel Herrera, making them free agents

