    • November 4, 2021
    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent outfielders.
    The Major League Baseball offseason is officially underway. Despite the looming doom of the current CBA expiring at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 without a new agreement in place that would surely turn the Hot Stove ice cold, there is a talented and deep free agent class with many teams locked and loaded to spend this winter, including the Texas Rangers.

    The Rangers will likely be interested in looking at the outfield market to add an impact bat or two to a lineup that ranked near the very bottom of baseball in every offensive category. Therefore, fans should keep an eye or two on this free agent class of outfielders.

    You can track the latest news, rumors and signings of the free agent outfielders right here on InsideTheRangers.com. These players are grouped by their most-played position, and are listed in order by their respective bWAR (Baseball Reference's Wins Above Replacement). Each player's seasonal age for the 2022 season will also be in parentheses.

    Left Fielders

    • Kyle Schwarber (29, 3.2) -- mutual option
    • Mark Canha (33, 2.5 WAR)
    • Tommy Pham (34, 1.4)
    • Andrew McCutchen (35, 1.3)
    • Eddie Rosario (30, 1.1)
    • Corey Dickerson (33, 0.3)
    • Jon Jay (37, 0.1)
    • Jurickson Profar (29, 0.0) -- can opt out
    • Joc Pederson (30, 0.0) -- mutual option
    • Jason Martin (26, -0.3)
    • Gerardo Parra (35, -0.5)
    • Matt Joyce (37, -0.5)

    Center Fielders

    • Starling Marte (33, 4.7 WAR)
    • Chris Taylor (31, 2.7)
    • Odúbel Herrera (30, 1.8)
    • Brett Gardner (38, 1.0) -- player/club option
    • Kevin Pillar (33, 0.5)
    • Billy Hamilton (31, 0.3)
    • Delino DeShields (29, 0.2)
    • Jake Marisnick (31, 0.2) -- mutual option
    • Ender Inciarte (31, -0.1) -- club option
    • Juan Lagares (33, -0.3)
    • Cameron Maybin (35, -0.3)
    • Albert Almora Jr. (28, -0.8)
    • Ian Desmond (36, N/A)

    Right Fielders

    • Nick Castellanos (30 3.3 WAR)
    • Adam Duvall (33, 3.1) -- declined mutual option, arbitration eligible
    • Avisaíl García (31, 2.9)
    • Michael Conforto (29, 0.9)
    • Charlie Blackmon (35, 0.9) -- player option
    • Jarrod Dyson (37, 0.1)
    • Kole Calhoun (34, -0.1) -- club option
    • Steven Souza Jr. (33, -0.2)
    • Dexter Fowler (36, -0.2)
    • Jorge Soler (30, -0.4)
    • Adam Eaton (33, -0.7)
    • Gregory Polanco (30, -1.3) -- club option

    News and Rumors

