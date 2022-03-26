Skip to main content

Rangers at Rockies Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers carry a five-game winning streak into Saturday's contest with the Colorado Rockies, the same opponent they'll play in the 2022 home opener.

Texas Rangers (5-1-1) at Colorado Rockies (4-4-1)

Saturday, March 26, 2021
1:10 PM MST (3:10 PM CST)
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick | Scottsdale, AZ

Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
vs
COL: LHP Austin Gomber (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Colorado Rockies
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: MLB.com

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Marcus Semien
  2. SS Corey Seager
  3. C Mitch Garver
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. RF Kole Calhoun
  7. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  8. DH Willie Calhoun
  9. LF Jake Marisnick

The Rangers have scored 56 runs throughout their five-game winning streak.

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

  1. DH Charlie Blackmon
  2. LF Kris Bryant
  3. 3B Ryan McMahon
  4. 1B C.J. Cron
  5. CF Randal Grichuk
  6. C Elias Díaz
  7. SS José Iglesias
  8. RF Sam Hilliard
  9. 2B Garrett Hampson

Rangers Injury Update

  • RHPs José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández are "in a good spot" in their rehab from Tommy John surgery. Both are expected to return in mid-to-late June, with Leclerc slightly ahead of Hernández, who has already been put on the 60-day Injured List.
  • 3B Sherten Apostel (knee surgery) is in his baseball rehab training, and is a few days away from full-speed baseball activity.
  • OF Eli White (elbow surgery) made his first appearance in the outfield this spring in Friday's win over Kansas City. He has now completed his throwing program that followed surgery on his right elbow last season.
  • C Sam Huff, LHP John King and OF Steele Walker are all fully cleared with no limitations. For Huff, that includes his ability to catch.
  • INF Josh Smith was scratched prior last Saturday's game against Milwaukee with ankle soreness, but has made multiple Cactus League appearances since then.\

