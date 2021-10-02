October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Rangers vs Indians: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians play their final night game of the 2021 season on Saturday.
Author:

Cleveland Indians (79-81) at Texas Rangers (59-101)

Saturday, October 2, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof will be a game-time decision

Probables:
TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (9-13, 5.31 ERA)
vs
CLE: RHP Triston McKenzie (5-8, 4.81 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Cleveland Indians
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Radio: WTAM, WMMS

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Willie Calhoun
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. DH Nathaniel Lowe
  5. 1B Andy Ibáñez
  6. C Jonah Heim
  7. 3B Brock Holt
  8. CF Leody Taveras
  9. 2B Yonny Hernandez

Cleveland Indians Starting Lineup

  1. CF Myles Straw
  2. RF Bradley Zimmer
  3. 3B José Ramirez
  4. DH Franmil Reyes
  5. LF Harold Ramirez
  6. 1B Bobby Bradley
  7. SS Yu Chang
  8. C Roberto Pérez
  9. 2B Andrés Giménez

Rangers Minor League Recap

Triple-A Round Rock lost to Sugar Land on Friday night by a score of 4-2. The Express are 5-3 during the season-ending Triple-A Final Stretch that covers the final 10 games of the season, with two games left to play.

Josh Jung homered in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 17 games, where he has batted .420 with five home runs and 14 RBI. In Jung's 2021 season split between Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, he's slashed .322/.393/.591/.985 with 19 home runs and 61 RBI in 77 games. His .985 OPS ranks sixth in the minor leagues, among those with at least 300 at-bats. 

Davis Wendzel had two doubles out of the leadoff spot, and Charles Leblanc hit his 15th home run. Jake Latz took the loss, giving up two runs on one hit with four walks and six strikeouts. Latz finished his Triple-A season with a 1-1 record, 3.55 ERA, and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) over seven games and six starts, following a mid-season promotion from Double-A.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder surgery): Cody underwent labral debridement surgery on his shoulder on September 29. The hope is he's ready for the second half of the 2022 season.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice soon.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He is set to begin throwing out October 11 and is expected to return to big league games in June 2022.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández have been rehabbing together.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately six months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

