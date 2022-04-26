Skip to main content

Adolis García Strikes Again As Rangers Top Astros, 6-2

Adolis García came through with another big hit against the Houston Astros, helping the Texas Rangers win their first matchup against their division rival this season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers continued their streak of improved play, defeating the Houston Astros on Monday by a score of 6-2. After starting the season 2-9, Texas has won four of its last five games, improving to 6-10.

The Rangers twice battled back from down a one-run deficit. Houston's Yordan Alvarez hit a solo home run off Rangers starter Dane Dunning in the second inning to break the scoreless tie. Texas answered in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game at 1-1 on an RBI groundout by Charlie Culberson.

Houston regained the lead in the sixth inning, courtesy of a pop up off the bat of Kyle Tucker that landed for a base hit. Left fielder Nick Solak tried to run it down, but stumbled right before getting to the ball and was unable to haul it in cleanly.

In the seventh inning, the Rangers battled back again. Willie Calhoun led off the frame pinch hitting for Andy Ibáñez and slashed a liner into the right field corner for a double, then moved to third base on a flyout by Kole Calhoun. Marcus Semien came through with a game-tying RBI single, which was followed by another single by Adolis García, putting runners on the corners with one out. Corey Seager then stepped up and gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead with a third straight single.

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after hitting a double that drove in three runs in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis García

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

The Rangers pulled away in the eighth inning when Marcus Semien worked a hard-earned walk to load the bases for García, who had multiple hits in the clutch against Houston last year. Once again, 'El Bombi' came through. This time, it was a bases-clearing double, giving Texas a 6-2 lead.

Dunning continued a solid run of Rangers pitching performances, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Dunning nearly got out of the sixth, but reached his pitch count in the at-bat prior to Tucker's RBI single in the sixth.

The bullpen once again finished the job. Matt Moore, Matt Bush and Joe Barlow locked down the final three innings, keeping Houston off the board.

What's Next?

The Rangers and Astros continue their four-game series at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. Texas southpaw Taylor Hearn (0-1, 7.59 ERA) is scheduled to face Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 9.00 ERA).

