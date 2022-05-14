Skip to main content

Red Sox 7, Rangers 1: Texas Bats Overmatched By Pivetta

The Texas Rangers offense "just missed" a lot of fastballs from Boston starter Nick Pivetta in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers dropped Friday night's season opener against the Boston Red Sox, losing by a score of 7-1. With the loss, Texas falls to 13-18 on the season.

Kole Calhoun led the way for the Rangers offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple in the seventh inning—the only extra-base hit on the night for Texas. The Rangers' only run of the game immediately followed when Calhoun scored on a wild pitch.

That was all the offense could muster. In fact, Nathaniel Lowe provided the only other hit for the Rangers, snapping a 0-for-22 skid in the process. Texas went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.

Boston's starter Nick Pivetta carried a 0-4 record and 6.08 ERA into Friday night's game, but the Rangers could not figure out how to beat him.

"[We had] a lot of just-misses today," Woodward said. "Pivetta has a good fastball. I know it doesn't show up on the radar, but his 92 (mph) feels like 95. He's done that his whole career. ... That's how he pitches and we weren't able to lower our sights a little bit to get some of those [fly balls] to be line drives."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Hearn Helps 'Set The Tone' For Another Strong Pitching Performance As Rangers Top Royals

Taylor Hearn's best outing of the season helped set the tone for a strong pitching performance as the Texas Rangers claimed Thursday's rubber match against the Kansas City Royals.

By Chris HalickeMay 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Royals Pregame Notes: Marcus Semien Out of Starting Lineup

The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will face off in a rubber match on Thursday night at Globe Life Field, but Marcus Semien won't be in the Rangers' starting lineup.

By Chris HalickeMay 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
Luisangel Acuna
Play

Watch: Rangers Prospect Luisangel Acuña Homers in Hickory

Top 10 Rangers prospect hits his first home run of the season as Hickory beats Greensboro

By Matthew PostinsMay 12, 2022
May 12, 2022

Rangers starter Dane Dunning had a solid start to the game, allowing just one run in the first five innings of the ballgame. The Red Sox got to him in the sixth a sacrifice fly by Trevor Story sandwiched between a pair of RBI doubles to give Boston a 4-0 lead, ending Dunning's outing after 5 2/3 innings.

“I just didn't execute pitches when I needed to,” Dunning said. “The defense really needed me to get out there and get an out, hopefully a swing and miss, but I just kind of left a couple of cutters middle-middle. If I execute those pitches, it's totally different.”

The Red Sox added another run in the sixth, then two more in the seventh courtesy of a two-run single by Xander Bogaerts.

What's Next?

The Rangers and Red Sox continue their three-game series at Globe Life Field on Saturday evening. Glenn Otto (1-0, 3.14 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rangers, facing off against veteran left-hander Rich Hill (0-1, 2.86 ERA).

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Hearn Helps 'Set The Tone' For Another Strong Pitching Performance As Rangers Top Royals

By Chris HalickeMay 13, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) blows a bubble during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Royals Pregame Notes: Marcus Semien Out of Starting Lineup

By Chris HalickeMay 12, 2022
Luisangel Acuna
News

Watch: Rangers Prospect Luisangel Acuña Homers in Hickory

By Matthew PostinsMay 12, 2022
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) scores ahead of the tag of Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff (55) during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Turn In Another 'Sloppy' Performance; Fall to Royals, 8-2

By Chris HalickeMay 12, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard (39) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers at Royals Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Allard Recalled

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
Jul 3, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler (5) hits a home run in the fifth inning of the game against the Seattle Mariners at the Rangers Ballpark in Arlington.
News

Ian Kinsler, John Blake Selected to Rangers Hall of Fame

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Seager's Two Homers Help Revive Rangers' Bats in 6-4 Win Over Royals

By Chris HalickeMay 11, 2022
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Rangers' Mitch Garver to Injured List, Sam Huff Returns

By Chris HalickeMay 10, 2022