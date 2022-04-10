Corey Seager Snaps Bat, Rangers Snap Losing Streak in 12-6 Thumping of Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers earned their first win of the season as the bats exploded—figuratively and literally—in Toronto.

The Texas Rangers earned their first win of the 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 12-6.

In a flip from Friday's season opener, the Blue Jays jumped out to a big lead early. The dangerous Toronto lineup teed off on Texas starter Spencer Howard as George Springer, Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. all hit home runs in the first three innings. A Nick Solak solo home run in the second inning was the only offense generated by the Rangers' lineup in the first three frames.

Trailing 6-1 heading to the fourth inning, the Rangers' offense broke the dam. After Mitch Garver led off with a walk and Adolis García took his place on first base on a fielder's choice, the Rangers tallied five straight hits—the last one a pinch-hit two-run double by Brad Miller to tie the game at 6-6.

After Marcus Semien struck out, Corey Seager drove in the deciding run with a single to the opposite field. However, this was no ordinary hit. The pitch broke Seager's bat in half in between his hands. Seager still managed to muscle through the swing, holding on to both pieces.

The Rangers added on in the fifth inning. Pinch-hitting for Charlie Culberson, who had his own RBI single in the six-run fourth, Nathaniel Lowe tallied his fourth RBI of the season with a one-out single. Brad Miller added his third RBI of the game with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to score Nick Solak, giving the Rangers a 9-6 advantage.

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Corey Seager John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Nick Solak John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Brad Miller (left), Kole Calhoun (center), Adolis García (right)

Three more runs came in the seventh inning as Jonah Heim and Miller slugged back-to-back home runs. Heim's was a two-run shot while Miller's gave him a team-high four RBI on the day. Miller also became the first Ranger in nearly 18 years (Rod Barajas in 2004) to enter a game as a substitute and record at least two extra base hits.

Manager Chris Woodward rewarded him with the cowboy hat given to the player of the game when the team wins—a tradition started last season.

Woodward, however, was more than satisfied with his team's all-around performance.

"It shows the character [of our team]," Woodward said. "Just the quality of the at-bats. They were so stubborn and so picky with what we wanted to swing at. Then when we did get one over the middle, we took a rip at it and hit some balls really hard."

Solak also had a standout performance in his first game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and four runs scored—the most by a Ranger since Joey Gallo scored four runs against Kansas City on May 19, 2019.

After Howard's rough start, the Texas bullpen shut down the Blue Jays lineup, combining for six scoreless innings. Brock Burke led the charge with two impressive innings, striking out five hitters. Dennis Santana, John King, Josh Sborz and Joe Barlow all added shutout innings as well, facing just three over the minimum in that span.

"The bullpen to go six scoreless against that lineup," Woodward said. "It obviously won the game for us."

What's Next?

The Rangers travel back to Arlington for their home opener against the Colorado Rockies. Dallas-area native Taylor Hearn will take the ball for the Rangers. Southpaw Austin Gomber is set to start for Colorado. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. CT.