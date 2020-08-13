Derek Dietrich Shines in Debut, Makes Immediate Impact with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — In his Texas Rangers debut, Derek Dietrich made an immediate impact.

Dietrich helped spark a five-run eighth inning in Wednesday night's 7-4 comeback victory over the Seattle Mariners. He reached base safely in all four of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base, and two runs scored.

"That was a pretty good game," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "You see the energy he brought. Obviously, a huge hit in the eighth inning there to lead off. I thought Swanson was really good against [Nick] Solak, throwing 98, and then Derek fouled some balls off and got a pitch to hit and got us going. (He's got) a ton of energy; a great game for him to start off."

Dietrich played in place of a struggling Rougned Odor, who Woodward gave the night off to get a "mental break" after several games of struggle.

Let the controversy begin.

No, Dietrich hasn't permanently supplanted Rougned Odor at second base after one stellar game. Even in a 60-game season, a regular starter—especially a long-tenured starter—isn't going to lose his job because someone else swooped in and had a great game in their place.

Dietrich isn't coming in with the direct intention of impeaching the incumbent second baseman. But he is seeking to capitalize on any opportunities afforded to him.

"When confidence and preparation meets opportunity then you know beautiful things happen," Dietrich said. "I'm just trying to keep that mindset and keep going."

However, the Rangers are fully aware of Odor's struggles. The club didn't bring in Dietrich only because they've courted him over the past few years. This was a calculated move by Jon Daniels to add some competition, maybe even to light a fire under Odor.

"We're a few weeks in now, which is the equivalent of over a month in a regular season," Rangers GM Jon Daniels said Monday regarding the impact of Dietrich's signing. "Guys are putting in the effort, that's not really in question. I think competition is a good thing. If guys come here and produce, they're going to get a chance to stay in the lineup."

There is definitely a fire under Odor. Call it a hot seat. Call it urgency. Call it whatever you want. The more players that show they can produce are a threat to Odor's playing time. Maybe Odor's woes are all mental. Maybe his work in the offseason will make him a better hitter.

Or maybe, Odor's time is simply running out.

The Rangers are 8-9 after Wednesday night's victory, holding one of the playoff spots in the American League. There is an urgency to win. Urgency to win means urgency to produce. Woodward may favor process over results, but he's admitted to troubling trends with Odor's process. Add in Odor being visibly frustrated and a change in demeanor—when Odor isn't easily flustered—and that only compounds the issue. There simply isn't time to cater to a potential head case when the offense is tied for last in the American League in offensive bWAR.

Wednesday night is just one game. It's not quite time for an overreaction. However, if Dietrich can be another player that puts pressure on Odor, it could force management's hand sooner rather than later.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke