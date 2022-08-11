Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Thursday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Texas Rangers will play the Houston Astros in the final of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park on Thursday afternoon. The 8-4 Texas win in extra innings on Wednesday was thanks in large part to Leody Taveras, who had a career night at the plate.

Taveras went 2-for-4 with a career-high five RBI. That included driving in three runs on a double in the top of the 10th, which gave the Rangers (49-61) a five-run lead and sealed the win.

Can the Rangers keep the momentum on their side against their division rival? Rangers pitcher Cole Ragans will makes his second MLB start, after throwing five innings of shutout baseball against the Chicago White Sox last week.

In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Astros and Seattle Mariners. The Rangers are 10 games back of the third spot in A.L. Wild Card standings. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (49-61) at Houston Astros (71-41)

Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

1:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Probables:

TEX: Cole Ragans (0-0, .00 ERA)

HOU: Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.87 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KLAT 93.3 FM/1010 AM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

TBD

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs to the Astros.

In the News

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 13.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is on a rehab assignment in the minors.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. Eligible to return on Aug. 17, but is expected to miss four-to-six weeks from his placement on the IL.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 3, eligible to return on Aug. 18.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is working toward a return later this season.